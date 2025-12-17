Lightspeed Signal™ Introduces Device Missing Mode, Bringing Action to Device Visibility

Lost Chromebooks are a daily reality for schools, and securing them often means jumping between systems and manual steps. Our goal is to make that easier, to pull things together in a single platform.” — Kate McDermott, Director of Product Management

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems today announced Device Missing Mode in Lightspeed Signal , the first in a series of planned enhancements designed to allow IT teams to respond to issues directly from the Signal platform.Lightspeed Signal gives K–12 IT teams visibility into the systems that keep learning connected, including devices, internet connectivity, and apps. Device Missing Mode builds on that visibility by giving teams a practical way to act when a device goes missing, without switching tools or adding operational overhead.With Device Missing Mode, administrators can mark a Chrome OS device as missing from the Signal dashboard. The device is automatically moved into a district defined restricted OU, triggering lockdown policies to protect student information. The device begins reporting location updates and displays a custom recovery message on the lock screen, allowing a finder to contact the IT team.Device Missing Mode helps IT teams:• Secure devices immediately by applying lockdown policies and restricted access• Support recovery with location updates and a custom lock screen message that lets finders contact IT• Reduce follow-up work with automated OU movement, simple recovery actions, and reporting“Lost Chromebooks are a daily reality for schools, and securing them often means jumping between systems and manual steps,” said Kate McDermott, Director of Product Management. “Our goal is to make that easier, to pull things together in a single platform. Device Missing Mode brings those actions into Signal, so IT teams can move from visibility to resolution quickly without adding work or tools.”Early district testing showed that Device Missing Mode responds immediately, with fast lockdown, recovery messaging, and quick sync back to Google Admin. IT teams described the experience as faster and more streamlined than other tools they had relied on.Device Missing Mode is available now for ChromeOS devices. Districts looking to simplify device recovery and response workflows can contact the Lightspeed sales team to learn more.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

