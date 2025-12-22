Tatum Games Unveils Major Update to MIKROS Analytics: A Breakthrough Platform Helping Indie Game Developers

MIKROS Analytics levels the playing field for indie game developers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Games, a company dedicated to empowering indie game studios, announced one of its biggest updates to MIKROS Analytics , its flagship data intelligence platform designed to address the game industry’s most costly challenge: the lack of accessible, comparable data for small and mid-size developers.Each year, indie developers in the U.S. collectively lose more than $850 million due to incomplete analytics, poor targeting, and the inability to identify their most valuable players. MIKROS Analytics directly tackles this issue by providing enterprise-grade insights in an accessible, automated, and actionable dashboard.Key Features of MIKROS Analytics* 24/7 KPI monitoring with real-time alerts* User acquisition analytics with demographic and behavioral breakdowns* Retention & churn prediction* Revenue key performance insights (KPIs)* Competitor benchmarking for context-driven insights* Automated insights explained clearly by MIKROS AI“Indie and small game studios deserve the same quality of data used by the largest publishers,” said Leonard Tatum , CEO of Tatum Games. “MIKROS Analytics levels the playing field so small game studios can reduce risk, improve player experience, and build sustainable revenue.”The platform integrates seamlessly with Unity. Other game engine support such as Unreal, and custom game engines will follow in 2026.About Tatum GamesTatum Games empowers indie game developers and small game studios with unrivaled access to industry data and community. Through cutting-edge technology and community programs, Tatum Games combines analytics, marketing, and Network Effects to help game studios succeed while fostering social impact, including tech education and access for underrepresented youth.

