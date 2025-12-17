Understanding the Bible – Ex-Marine Proposes A New Way to Interpret Scripture

UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE Daniel L. Schilling

Daniel L. Schilling’s new book uses the concept of free will to make sense of the Bible

A coin always has two sides. You cannot understand its full value unless you see both. In the same way, the Holy Spirit inspired Scripture to show us both sides.” — Daniel L. Schilling

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bible is the most widely read book in history. But many readers still struggle to understand it, including former Marine turned author Daniel L. Schilling.

His new book, Understanding the Bible: The Gift of Free Will, is a result of that struggle.

For years, Daniel couldn’t make sense of the seeming contradiction between God’s commands in the Bible and the perpetual disobedience of His people.

This puzzle continued until Daniel realized this dichotomy may be the key to understanding the Bible. He writes: “It struck me that a coin always has two sides. You cannot understand its full value unless you see both. In the same way, the Holy Spirit inspired Scripture to show us both sides: how God intends us to live and how people actually live. Without seeing both, the story is incomplete.”

The two sides of the coin, using Daniel’s analogy, are held together by the concept of free will, which became his schema for understanding the Bible. His book traces the biblical narrative from Creation to Revelation, showing how the idea of free will explains both obedience and failure. It then introduces Jesus as the one who fulfills both.

Schilling’s approach is especially relevant to readers who have long believed the Bible to be inspired but have struggled to reconcile divine justice with human failure. By centering free will as the interpretive lens, the book offers a way to read Scripture with consistency, honesty, and renewed understanding.

As a result, they can see Scripture not as a collection of disconnected stories but as a coherent account of choices and consequences.

Written for lay readers, Understanding the Bible uses simple language, analogies, a chronological structure, and completely avoids theological jargon.

