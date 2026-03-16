A Great American President: New Book Chronicles Trump’s Return and Second White House Term

One of the greatest presidents of US Author: Gail Carpenter

A new political book explores Donald Trump’s historic political comeback and the leadership qualities that shaped his second presidency.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In A Great American President: 45 & 47 Donald J. Trump, Gail L. Carpenter presents Donald Trump’s second presidency through the eyes of his voters. What began as a political comeback after defeat in 2020 became a presidency that made America great again.

The book recounts Trump’s return to office, the signing of the landmark Big Beautiful Bill, the securing of the border with historic reductions in illegal crossings, and a foreign policy defined by dominance without war.

Author Gail L. Carpenter writes: “His [Trump’s] achievements cannot be separated from the qualities that shaped them. Compassion for families, persistence against opposition, and the willingness to lead in his own voice gave coherence to his record.” (p. 103)

A Great American President is written for readers of politics, history, and leadership who are looking for an account of Trump’s second term and the qualities that demonstrate his greatness as a president.

Book Details

Title: A Great American President: 45 & 47 Donald J. Trump

Author: Gail L. Carpenter

Publisher: Amazon Books Publication

Genre: Political / Patriotic

Language: English

Availability: Available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle



Even if you don’t support Trump, this book is a must-read to understand why millions have voted for him, and why he has emerged as one of the strongest global leaders in the twenty-first century.

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