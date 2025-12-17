Edith Wallace to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edith Wallace, real estate agent and investor and founder of From Dreams to Visions, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on rising from adversity, rebuilding after domestic abuse, and using homeownership as a pathway to generational wealth.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Wallace will explore how faith, courage, and self-belief can help women break free from survival mode and step into ownership—of their lives, their future, and their legacy. She breaks down how real estate and homeownership can create stability, confidence, and generational wealth, especially for single parents and veterans. Viewers will walk away with renewed hope, practical perspective, and the belief that their circumstances don’t get the final word.“Belief is power—once you believe in yourself, you can step into opportunities you never thought were possible,” said Wallace.Edith’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/edith-wallace

