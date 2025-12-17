Senior Reporter - December 2025
News from the NUJ's 60+ Council.
The December 2025 edition includes:
- Updates on the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign
- The need for a UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons
- Getting a grip on digital ageism
Download the resource
