Innovative Product Developer Creates Clip-On Tray Table for Portable Chairs

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lesa R. is the creator of the Table to Go, a clip-on tray table engineered to attach securely to a wide range of portable chairs, including collapsible chairs used at tailgates, picnics, beach outings, camping trips, and other outdoor events. The device provides a stable, foldable tabletop positioned in front of or beside the user, offering space for food, beverages, utensils, and other personal items. Each tabletop features ratcheting clamps and an adjustable swivel design to deliver flexible, hands-free functionality while maintaining compact portability consistent with the chair it attaches to.Collapsible chairs are convenient for outdoor activities but lack integrated surfaces for holding food, drinks, or accessories. Without a dedicated table, users often balance items on their laps or the ground, increasing the risk of spills, contamination, and discomfort. This tabletop’s design alleviates these issues and offers a simple and convenient place to store their items.The Table to Go consists of a foldable tray table equipped with ratcheting clamps that secure beneath the chair armrest. The tabletop is mounted on a swivel joint and allows users to position the surface in front of or to the side of the chair. The design accommodates a wide variety of chair arm widths and styles, and the table can be folded flat for storage and transportation alongside the chair. Customization options include multiple colors, surface designs, and licensed graphic artwork to match user preferences or event themes.Key features and benefits include:• Ratcheting Clamp System: securely attaches to chair armrests for stable support.• Swiveling Tabletop Design: provides flexible positioning in front of or beside the chair.• Compact and Foldable Form Factor: folds flat for easy portability with the chair.• Versatile Applications: ideal for tailgates, camping, picnics, beach outings, and other outdoor events.Table to Go provides a practical, portable solution for outdoor seating without dedicated surfaces by combining stability, flexibility, and customizable design. The invention allows users to enjoy meals, beverages, and activities comfortably, wherever they take their portable seating.Lesa filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is looking sell or license the patent rights to her Table to Go product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Table to Go can contact Lesa directly at radlofflesa@gmail.com or by calling 262-617-1442.

