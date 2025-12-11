InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Retractable 10-Foot Traffic-Blocking Safety Barrier for School Buses

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas B. of Palm Coast, FL is the creator of the Command Stop, a high-visibility, retractable safety barrier engineered to prevent motorists from illegally passing a stopped school bus during student loading and unloading. Unlike conventional stop arms that rely solely on signage, Command Stop deploys a full 10-foot cross-roadway bar that establishes a physical, illuminated obstruction directly in the vehicle’s path. The system integrates lighting, optional auditory alerts, and wireless driver-controlled activation to provide an enforceable safety perimeter that enhances child protection in low-visibility and high-risk traffic conditions.Despite existing regulations, drivers frequently ignore or fail to observe the standard stop arm on school buses, especially during periods of low visibility such as dawn, dusk, fog, or rain. Current systems extend only a few feet and offer no physical deterrent. School bus operators currently lack a reliable, high-visibility mechanism capable of physically enforcing the required stopping distance and preventing unauthorized vehicle intrusion into student loading areas.The Command Stop helps alleviate these issues via its retractable, 10-foot barrier arm mounted to the bus exterior using standard mounting hole configurations for a straightforward installation that requires no permanent modifications to the bus. When activated by the driver through the wireless dashboard control, the barrier extends laterally across the roadway, creating a physical obstruction that prevents vehicles from passing. The perimeter LED lighting and optional sound elements help maximize visibility and driver awareness.Key features and benefits include:• High-Visibility Illumination: Enhances awareness during low-light conditions and significantly improves detection at long distances.• Weather- and Vibration-Resistant Construction: Maximizes durability and reliable operation under daily service conditions.• 10-Foot Physical Traffic Barrier: Establishes full-lane obstruction, physically preventing vehicles from entering the child loading zone.Command Stop introduces a new level of enforceable safety by replacing passive signage with an active, physical traffic barrier. The system directly enhances student safety during the most vulnerable moments of their commute.Thomas filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Command Stop product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Command Stop can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

