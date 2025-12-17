WDM USA Launches SCRIM® Predictive Analytics to Support Crash Prevention at TRB

SCRIM® Surveying Machines

WDM Launches New Crash Prevention Data Analysis and Technical Support Solutions at TRB with SCRIM® Predictive Analytics

What’s exciting is that it turns high-quality data into actionable, strategic insights, helping agencies move to a proactive, cost-effective, risk-based approach preventing crashes before they happen.” — Ryland Potter

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WDM, a global leader in road safety and pavement asset management data and exclusive provider of SCRIM® continuous pavement friction measurement (CPFM) technology, is unveiling a new suite of data analysis and technical support solutions at the 2026 Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting.

The launch coincides with WDM’s 80th year of operation and celebrates the company’s evolution as a data-driven safety pioneer and continued commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and delivering safer roads.

For decades, WDM’s SCRIM® has been the international benchmark for assessing pavement friction and the relationship between roadway condition and crash risk. Using WDM’s precise, reliable, robust friction data, agencies can:

• Identify and mitigate high-risk sites before crashes occur,

• Optimize pavement maintenance strategies for both safety performance and pavement condition, and

• Develop proactive asset management strategies that extend pavement service life and enhance safety performance.

Building on this foundation, WDM’s SCRIM® Predictive Analytics integrates SCRIM® data with roadway, crash, and environmental datasets and pavement engineering expertise to inform a proactive, pavement safety performance strategy. This new solution provides agencies with:

• Clear prioritization guidance based on safety risks and opportunities,

• Data-driven surface treatment and material selection recommendations, and

• Strategic insights that support long-term safety and pavement performance planning.

“Agencies have long trusted SCRIM® data to understand where friction-related risks exist on their network,” said Ryland Potter, Senior Vice President, WDM. “What’s exciting about this new solution is that it turns high-quality continuous friction data into actionable, strategic intelligence. It helps agencies move from reactive decision-making to a proactive, cost-effective, risk-based approach that prevents crashes before they happen.”

The WDM team will exhibit at Booth #501 at Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting, taking place January 11-15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

About WDM

WDM is a leader in continuous pavement friction measurement and predictive road safety analytics. With decades of experience using SCRIM® technology, WDM supports transportation agencies around the globe with data-driven decisions to enhance road safety, extend infrastructure performance, optimize maintenance investments, and better manage pavement assets.

