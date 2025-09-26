WDM USA Launches New Road Safety Solutions in Canada with SCRIM® Data and Predictive Analytics

SCRIM® surveying - the collection of continuous pavement friction measurement

WDM USA brings SCRIM® road safety solutions to Canada, using data and predictive analytics to cut crash risks and support safer, sustainable roads.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WDM USA, a global leader in road safety and pavement management data and exclusive provider of SCRIM® continuous pavement friction measurement (CPFM) technology, announces the introduction of new SCRIM® road safety solutions to its Canadian market.

For decades, SCRIM® testing has been the global standard in assessing pavement surface friction by directly linking roadway condition to crash risk. Using insights gained from WDM USA’s reliable and highly accurate SCRIM® data, agencies can:

• Identify and mitigate high-risk sites before crashes occur,

• Optimize pavement maintenance strategies for both safety performance and pavement condition, and

• Develop proactive asset management strategies that extend pavement service life and performance while supporting Vision Zero, resiliency, and sustainability goals.

The introduction of SCRIM® road safety solutions marks an important step forward for Canadian transportation agencies aiming to better understand roadway conditions, predict risk, and prioritize resources and investments.

“We’re delighted to bring SCRIM® data and predictive analytics previously available to our U.S. transportation partner agencies to Canadian provincial agencies,” said Ryland Potter, Senior Vice President, WDM USA. “WDM USA’s proven ability to deliver real results when integrating safety performance into everyday pavement and asset management decisions helps agencies meet multiple organizational objectives, not least of which is the proactive reduction of crashes.”

WDM USA will be showcasing its SCRIM® road safety solutions capabilities at the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) Annual Conference & Exhibition, taking place October 5-8, 2025, in Québec City, Québec. Agencies and industry partners are invited to connect with WDM USA at TAC 2025 to learn more about how these tools can be applied across Canadian road networks.

About WDM USA

WDM USA is a leader in continuous pavement friction measurement and predictive road safety analytics. With decades of experience using SCRIM® technology, WDM USA supports transportation agencies around the globe with data-driven decisions to enhance road safety, extend infrastructure performance, optimize maintenance investments, and better manage pavement assets.

