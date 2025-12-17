Speedway Flight Training Adds New Tecnam P2006T MKII to Fleet and Expands Multi-Engine and MEI Training Programs

Speedway Flight Training's New Multi-Engine Aircraft, the Tecnam P2006T MKII Speedway Flight Training's Tecnam P2006T MKII, featuring dual G1000's Speedway Flight Training's Tecnam P2006T MKII Speedway Flight Training, Pilot Lessons in Atlanta, GA

Speedway Flight Training adds a Tecnam P2006T MKII and launches new multi-engine and MEI training programs at its Hampton, Georgia location.

This aircraft represents a major step forward in our ability to provide consistent, high-quality multi-engine training.” — Joe Gilroy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedway Flight Training announced today the addition of a new Tecnam P2006T MKII multi-engine aircraft to its training fleet, along with the expansion of its advanced pilot training offerings to include both a Multi-Engine Add-On and Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI) certificate program.The newly added aircraft is a 2023 Tecnam P2006T MKII, tail number N605VA, equipped for professional multi-engine training. The aircraft features a modern multi-engine configuration and a Garmin G1000 glass cockpit, supporting advanced instruction, emergency procedures, and instructor-level proficiency development.“This aircraft represents a major step forward in our ability to provide consistent, high-quality multi-engine training,” said Joe Gilroy, Founder and Director of Training at Speedway Flight Training. “By adding a dedicated multi-engine platform, we can now support pilots pursuing their multi-engine rating as well as those advancing to the MEI level.”Speedway’s Multi-Engine Add-On program is offered as an accelerated course designed to be completed in approximately one week. The program includes up to 10 hours of multi-engine flight instruction, one-on-one training with experienced instructors, ground school and exam preparation, advanced flight maneuvers, emergency procedures, and focused checkride preparation.To commemorate the addition of the new multi-engine aircraft, Speedway Flight Training is offering a limited-time Multi-Engine Add-On program at a total cost of $6,000. The commemorative offering includes the full one-week accelerated program and is available for a limited number of training slots.In addition to the add-on rating, Speedway Flight Training now offers a Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI) certificate program. The MEI program can be completed in as little as two to three weeks and includes multi-engine instructor flight training, one-on-one mentorship, ground school, scenario-based teaching techniques, and checkride preparation. Training is conducted in the Tecnam P2006T with Garmin G1000 avionics.All multi-engine and MEI training is conducted at Speedway Flight Training’s facilities using the Tecnam P2006T MKII, providing students with experience aligned with airline and corporate aviation standards.Speedway Flight Training operates from Atlanta Speedway Airport (KHMP) in Hampton, Georgia, offering efficient access to uncongested training airspace while remaining close to complex airspace environments for advanced instruction.Pilots interested in enrolling in the Multi-Engine Add-On or MEI program are encouraged to contact Speedway Flight Training to learn more about availability and scheduling.About Speedway Flight TrainingSpeedway Flight Training is a professional flight school based at Atlanta Speedway Airport (KHMP) in Hampton, Georgia. The school offers structured pilot training from Private Pilot through advanced and instructor certifications, with a focus on safety, quality instruction, and career-focused outcomes.Media Contact:Speedway Flight TrainingEmail: info@mail.speedwayft.com678-944-7379

