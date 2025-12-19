London Art Exchange Confirms Selective Process for Final Mr Phantom Gallery Series

60X60 Human Barcode - New Collection pieces

The final Mr Phantom gallery series with London Art Exchange will conclude in December 2025 under a controlled application and placement process.

The final series is being released through a controlled placement process due to the limited number of works available.” — London Art Exchange

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Art Exchange has confirmed that its final gallery series with contemporary artist Mr Phantom will conclude in December 2025 and will be released through a selective application and placement process.

According to the gallery, demand for the final series has exceeded the number of available works. As a result, a portion of applicants, including existing collectors, were not approved for acquisition.

The gallery stated that no waitlists, secondary placements, or appeals will be offered as part of this release.

Final Mr Phantom Gallery Series

The series represents the final body of work Mr Phantom will release through a traditional gallery structure. London Art Exchange confirmed that, following the conclusion of the series in December 2025, the artist will no longer engage in gallery representation.

The gallery noted that the final series is being treated as a terminal project rather than a standard commercial release.

Selection Process

London Art Exchange confirmed that the selection process for the final series does not prioritise tenure, transaction history, or past acquisition volume. Instead, placements are determined based on alignment with the intent and scope of the series.

The gallery declined to publish acceptance metrics. However, it confirmed that a significant number of applications were not approved due to the limited number of available works.

Departure From Standard Market Practice

London Art Exchange acknowledged that the approach differs from standard gallery allocation models, where existing clients are often prioritised.

The gallery stated that the structure of the final series required a controlled placement process and that expanding availability was not considered.

Post-Series Direction

Following the conclusion of the series, Mr Phantom will no longer release work through gallery representation. London Art Exchange confirmed that this marks a permanent shift in how the artist’s work will be placed moving forward.

The gallery stated that all placements within the final series are definitive and will not be revisited after December 2025.

About London Art Exchange

London Art Exchange is a contemporary art gallery based in London, United Kingdom. The gallery represents a curated roster of artists and facilitates primary and secondary market placements through private and institutional channels.

For further information, visit:

https://www.thelax.art

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.