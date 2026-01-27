Mr Phantom Donates New Artwork to Mind Charity, Marking Third Year of Ongoing Partnership

HFEH Mind receive artwork from the London Art Exchange to support mental health Since You Came Along', a piece by Mr. Phantom from his Lost Lullabies Collection" evokes a poignant blend of innocence and melancholy through the image of a small, forlorn puppy tethered to a bright red balloon.

Anonymous contemporary artist Mr Phantom donates a new work from his latest collection to Mind Charity, extending a three-year collaborative relationship.

This third year of collaboration reflects a shared commitment to long-term support for mental health through culture and continuity” — Felix Valentine, Head of Corporate Board, London Art Exchange

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Phantom, the anonymous contemporary artist known for his distinctive visual language and disciplined approach to authorship, has donated a new artwork to Mind Charity as part of his current collection, marking the third consecutive year of collaboration between the artist and the mental health organisation.

The donation continues an ongoing relationship that has developed steadily over time, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting mental health awareness through cultural engagement. The newly donated piece forms part of Mr Phantom’s latest body of work and will contribute to Mind Charity’s continued fundraising and outreach efforts.

Since the beginning of their collaboration, the relationship between Mr Phantom and Mind Charity has evolved organically. What began as an initial gesture of support has grown into a sustained partnership built on mutual respect, trust, and long-term alignment. Both parties have emphasised that the consistency of the relationship has allowed it to deepen beyond a one-off initiative, becoming an established annual contribution.

Mind Charity, one of the UK’s leading mental health organisations, works to provide advice, support, and advocacy for individuals experiencing mental health challenges. Artistic partnerships have played a role in helping the charity reach wider audiences and encourage dialogue around mental wellbeing.

Mr Phantom’s continued involvement reflects his belief that creative practice can play a meaningful role in social contribution when approached with care and continuity. By donating works from active collections rather than retrospective pieces, the artist has positioned the collaboration as an ongoing dialogue rather than a symbolic gesture.

Representatives close to the project noted that the third year of collaboration represents a significant milestone, reinforcing the strength and stability of the partnership. The donation underscores a shared intention to maintain the relationship over time rather than treat it as a temporary alignment.

The artwork donation will be used by Mind Charity in accordance with its charitable objectives, supporting its programmes and initiatives aimed at improving mental health outcomes across the UK.

Further details regarding the artwork and its placement will be announced by Mind Charity at an appropriate time.

The London Art Exchange supports the Mind charity through a variety of initiatives designed to raise both funds and awareness for mental health issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.