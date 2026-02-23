Mr Phantom to Present 'G.A.S vs G.A.C' Manifesto Exhibition in London This Friday

Mr Phantom

Exhibition exploring authorship and conformity opens in London as over 400 guests RSVP ahead of public viewing.

This collection is a mirror. It challenges comfort, questions systems, and asks the viewer to decide which side they stand on.” — Mr Phantom

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London’s contemporary art scene will host the opening of “G.A.S vs G.A.C” this Friday, a manifesto-led exhibition by Mr Phantom presented in collaboration with London Art Exchange. The exhibition introduces a structured body of work examining authorship, cultural systems, and the tension between imitation and reinterpretation in modern creative practice.

The title references two opposing concepts: G.A.C (Good Artist Copy) and G.A.S (Great Artist Steal). Within this framework, the exhibition explores how artists position themselves in relation to influence, originality, and cultural inheritance. Rather than presenting a literal argument, the collection invites viewers to reflect on the ways ideas are repeated, transformed, and recontextualised.

The exhibition is accompanied by a written manifesto that frames art as a mirror. The text describes creative work as a means of observing systems that often operate without scrutiny. Themes explored throughout the collection include surveillance, authority, identity, economic structures, and digital culture. Organisers note that references within the exhibition are conceptual and not directed at specific institutions or current events.

The presentation includes both medium-scale and large-scale works. The medium works use simplified silhouettes, limited colour palettes, and direct symbolism to address contemporary subjects. The larger canvases introduce layered compositions influenced by classical painting traditions, contrasting historical visual language with modern themes.

Each piece is catalogued within what is described as an “Index of Disobedience,” a fictional classification system that assigns a reference number to every work. The index serves as a structural device rather than a commentary on real entities, reinforcing the exhibition’s conceptual framework.

According to the gallery, the exhibition has drawn notable public interest in advance of opening night, with more than 400 RSVPs confirmed across private and public viewings. Representatives also report that a significant portion of the collection has been placed prior to the formal launch.

This exhibition represents the concluding body of work created by Mr Phantom in partnership with London Art Exchange. The presentation is described by the gallery as an important milestone within the artist’s ongoing exploration of contemporary themes.

The exhibition will open to invited guests before the public viewing and will remain on display for a limited period in London.

Exhibition 2026

