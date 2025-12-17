The ProLift Rigging Company Promotes Ryan Gibson; Adds West Texas & Houston Territories for Data Center Development

Ryan Gibson, Director of Texas Data Center Development for The ProLift Rigging Company

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced, today, the promotion of Ryan Gibson to Director of Texas Data Center Development.In his previous role as Regional Sales Manager, Gibson partnered with local and national electrical contractors, mechanical contractors, and general contractors, to support mission-critical work on some of the largest and most complex data center campuses in the United States. His technical insight, collaborative approach, and customer-first mindset have made him a trusted partner across the mission-critical construction community.In his new role, Gibson will continue his responsibilities of serving as a key developer of innovative crane and rigging solutions for data center customers across the Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin markets, with additional oversight over West Texas, including Lubbock, Abilene, El Paso, and Amarillo. He will also manage projects in the Houston market, including Katy and Spring -- making Gibson and his team responsible for data center projects statewide in Texas. Gibson will also be in charge of developing mission-critical projects in the neighboring states of Oklahoma and Louisiana.“Ryan has played a significant role in the development of major projects throughout North and Central Texas,” said Andrew Baum, Hub Manager for ProLift’s Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin branches. “His customer-centric, problem-solving approach has consistently delivered value to our partners. By increasing his territory, our goal is to bring his talent, energy, and expertise to the rest of Texas as the region experiences unprecedented growth.”Gibson has been operating in his new role since October, already securing ProLift’s involvement on several major project sites across West Texas, with additional opportunities on the horizon.This strategic move aligns with ProLift’s long-term commitment to being a key partner in data center development across North America, continuing to evolve its capabilities around the emerging needs of clients and the rapidly expanding digital-infrastructure landscape. ProLift will support these projects with its full suite of specialized services, including:• Project Management• Traditional Crane & Rigging• Industrial Storage & Buffering• Project Engineering• First & Last Mile Heavy Haul“As demand accelerates, our clients need partners who can rapidly scale, adapt, and execute,” said Jesse Taylor, President & CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company. “By tapping Ryan Gibson to lead our development efforts throughout the entire state of Texas, we’re helping our customers meet the moment—building the resources, operational assets, and local support required to properly service the recent boom in both large-scale and emerging data center projects across the region.”With the data center market continuing its rapid expansion into West Texas and Houston, Gibson’s leadership reinforces ProLift’s commitment to delivering safe, innovative, and reliable solutions at every stage of the construction ribbon.#####About The ProLift Rigging CompanyProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

