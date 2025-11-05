BluePrint Supply Chain Announces Publication of 2025 Annual Data Center Construction Report

BluePrint is the leader in Mission-Critical Construction Supply Chain Management

The Report Features Feedback From 150+ Data Center Professionals Highlighting Challenges, Trends and Market Forces Affecting Mission-Critical Supply Chains.

We can now begin to see what supply chain challenges the Data Center industry has been experiencing in 2025 and anticipate those that may persist into 2026.” — Jesse Taylor - President & CEO of BluePrint Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluePrint Supply Chain, a leading provider of industrial construction supply chain management solutions in North America, in partnership with Data Center Frontier, a leading industry publication offering in-depth reporting and analysis of the data center industry, announced today the publication of its annual 2025 State of the Industry Report on Data Center Construction Supply Chains.The 2025 Report is a continuation of a 2024 report, examining how the AI-driven data center boom is reshaping construction supply chains. Based on insights from 150+ industry leaders, this report highlights trends in procurement, storage, prefabrication, and technology adoption.The report was created as a reference for the data center industry to understand current challenges and trends in the supply chain for mission-critical gear and construction materials. Data Center Frontier’s research team conducted the quantitative portion of the study, then collaborated with BluePrint Supply Chain’s team of experts to analyze and interpret the data.“We are proud to sponsor this report for a second year as part of BluePrint’s value proposition to provide visibility and insight into our client’s mission-critical supply chains,” said Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of BluePrint Supply Chain. “With year-over-year data from our 2024 efforts, we can now begin to see what supply chain challenges the data center industry has been experiencing in 2025 and anticipate those that may persist into 2026.”BluePrint Supply Chain plans to partner with Data Center Frontier to conduct and publish this report annually, as an objective, data-driven index and reference for the entire data center industry.The report was first published on October 27th, 2025, and is available exclusively on Data Center Frontier’s website. The report is free for the public to download at https://bit.ly/47FBV9s #####About BluePrint Supply ChainBluePrint Supply Chain is a cutting-edge leader in industrial supply chain management for large-scale commercial construction projects and mission-critical gear. Utilizing the P2M method (Plan, Manage, Measure), BluePrint provides full-service oversight and reporting at every link of the construction supply chain, providing clients with unmatched visibility and insight into their projects. BluePrint offers a full suite of management services, including logistics, first/last mile hauling, warehousing, buffering, and site setting. Visit www.blueprintsupplychain.com to learn more.About Data Center FrontierData Center Frontier (www.datacenterfrontier.com) is a leading industry publication offering in-depth reporting and analysis of the data center industry. We chart the future of data centers, sharing the stories of innovation, people, and ideas shaping this vital sector.

