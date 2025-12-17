Maryland’s 5 Million Trees Program Surpasses 1.5 Million Trees Planted

More than 555,330 Added in FY2025 Toward 2031 Goal



BALTIMORE (December 17, 2025) – Maryland’s 5 Million Trees program has reached more than 1.5 million native trees planted, marking a major milestone and reflecting strong momentum toward reaching the state’s ambitious goal of planting 5 million trees by 2031.

More than 555,330 trees were planted in Fiscal Year 2025, according to a new annual report prepared for the Maryland General Assembly. Plantings done by organizations and individuals other than the state were more than 5 times higher than the year before as many more Marylanders reported their tree plantings on the website.

“We have been encouraging Marylanders to ‘Plant a Tree, Make it Count, and Breathe Easier,’” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Every tree makes our state healthier and more resilient, and this milestone underscores our shared commitment to a stronger environment for generations to come.”

Trees are a powerful tool for climate action. They store carbon, cool neighborhoods, protect waterways, and improve air quality, making them an essential part of the state’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build climate resilience. The initiative is a partnership between the Maryland departments of environment, natural resources, transportation, and agriculture, as well as the Chesapeake Bay Trust and other nonprofit groups.

“Trees strengthen our communities and provide cleaner water, cooler temperatures, and healthier ecosystems,” said Secretary Josh Kurtz of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Planting 5 million trees is an ambitious goal, and we’re well on our way to achieving it. The hard work of the Maryland Forest Service, our many partners, and Maryland citizens makes that possible, and we’re excited to get even more trees in the ground next year.”

Progress in Fiscal Year 2025 includes:

More than 366,000 trees were planted by the Department of Natural Resources through the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery and the Tree-Mendous Maryland program.

Tree plantings led by private landowners, companies, municipalities, communities, and other non‑state entities grew more than five times from 8,365 in FY24 to 43,169 this year in FY25 thanks in part to a new advertising campaign.

Planting events were held all around the state with community partners, including Waterford Lake Park in Anne Arundel County, Carroll Park and Druid Hill Park in Baltimore City, Salisbury Branch in Wicomico County, and Thomas Stone High School in Charles County. The largest planting of the initiative so far occurred this year at Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area in Queen Anne’s County, where about 200,000 trees were planted.

“Planting trees is a way for Marylanders to take meaningful action for their communities,” said Dr. Jana Davis, President of Chesapeake Bay Trust. “We’re proud to administer the Urban Trees component of the Five Million Trees Initiative, empowering more people to green their neighborhoods.”

Marylanders are encouraged to get involved by planting trees at home, joining community tree plantings, and registering trees already planted to ensure they count toward the statewide goal. Participating in an incentive program can also help the state reach its goal. DNR offers a $25 coupon toward the purchase of a tree from participating retail nurseries and garden centers, and donations through the Gift of Trees program also contribute to the goal.

Individuals can also reach out directly to Isaac Whitmore, DNR’s 5 Million Trees program coordinator, at [email protected] for more information about how to have trees planted at a specific property.



