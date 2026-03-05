Maryland Department of the Environment Opens Public Comment Period for New Composting Facility General Permit

Existing Permit Extended to Receive Community Feedback
- BALTIMORE (March 5, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is seeking public input on the renewal of the general permit for composting facilities. As part of the Department’s commitment to sustainable waste management and community transparency, a hybrid public meeting will be held on March 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to receive input.
The current permit, which provides standardized operating conditions for 16 active composting facilities across the state, is set to expire this month. This renewal ensures that Maryland continues to expand its composting infrastructure while maintaining rigorous protections for public health and the environment. The comment period is open until April 5.
“Composting is so important to reducing waste in our environment. We have to do that in a way that also meets the expectations of the surrounding communities,” said Secretary Serena McIlwain. “By renewing this general permit with enhanced oversight tools and clearer standards, we are supporting a responsible industry that protects our groundwater and reduces waste going into landfills.”
The draft permit has the following improvements:
- Better Odor Control: Facilities would be required to use a standardized tracking form to investigate and record weather and pile conditions whenever a neighbor files a smell complaint.
- High-Tech Inspections: The state would use drones to fly over sites, making it easier to spot potential problems and ensure environmental compliance.
- Water Protection: Facilities would be required to use specially designed, sturdy floor pads and follow setback rules to protect groundwater.
The meeting will be held at the Baltimore County Public Library in White Marsh, which is accessible by public transportation and centrally located to facilities with the most community interest. The library is located at 8133 Sandpiper Cir, Baltimore, MD 21236.
Click here to register for the meeting in advance. For more information on composting and to view the draft permit, click here.
