Maryland Department of the Environment Opens Public Comment Period for New Composting Facility General Permit

The current permit, which provides standardized operating conditions for 16 active composting facilities across the state, is set to expire this month. This renewal ensures that Maryland continues to expand its composting infrastructure while maintaining rigorous protections for public health and the environment. The comment period is open until April 5.

“Composting is so important to reducing waste in our environment. We have to do that in a way that also meets the expectations of the surrounding communities,” said Secretary Serena McIlwain. “By renewing this general permit with enhanced oversight tools and clearer standards, we are supporting a responsible industry that protects our groundwater and reduces waste going into landfills.”

The draft permit has the following improvements: