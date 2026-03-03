Department of the Environment Seeks Public Comment on New Guide for Community Outreach and Participation

Policy Aims to Communicate Better With Citizens Living Near Industrial Facilities

BALTIMORE (March 3, 2026) — The Maryland Department of the Environment today released a new document, “Public Participation: A Guide for Applicants Seeking Environmental Permits,” and invited stakeholders, community groups, regulated companies and the public to submit comments.

The guide will enhance transparency and understanding of the public engagement process required for facilities seeking environmental permits in Maryland, with a strong focus on environmental justice. It provides permit applicants with a framework and sets expectations for community outreach, informational meetings, and public hearings. The deadline for comments is April 3, 2026.

“If you want communities to support a plan, the first step is to ask them,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Every resident, especially those in communities that have been historically overburdened by pollution, deserves to have their voice heard and their concerns fully considered. This policy uses technology and common sense procedures to keep people informed.”

The guide does not add legal requirements. Instead, it clarifies and outlines how to implement legal requirements. Key components of the guide include:

Holding hybrid meetings for better participation

Using the state’s MDEnviroScreen to calculate Environmental Justice scores

Providing custom outreach materials for non-English speaking communities and organizations

Leveraging social media for wider notification

To submit comments email [email protected]. More information is available on our website.

###