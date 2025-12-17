Omniconvert Explore 3.0 introduces native app testing on iOS/Android and Shopify price testing

Omniconvert helps e-Commerce & retailers grow with AI, experimentation & data. Omniconvert Explore helps e-commerce teams connect experiments to real business outcomes, turning insights into measurable growth. A snapshot of customer sentiment, review volume, and competitive comparison, BrandFeel.ai turns review data into actionable insights.

Explore 3.0 brings mobile app testing, server-side experimentation, and Shopify pricing tests together with BrandFeel sentiment data and Crobenchmark insights.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omniconvert Introduces Omniconvert Explore 3.0 , BrandFeel, and CROBenchmark, helping ecommerce teams optimize with clarityOmniconvert today announced the release of Omniconvert Explore 3.0, along with two complementary tools - BrandFeel and CRO Benchmark - giving e-commerce teams deeper visibility into customer behavior and new ways to validate improvements directly with real shoppers.Shopify merchants have long worked with tools that highlight potential issues or provide theoretical recommendations. Omniconvert Explore 3.0 takes the next step by enabling brands to test ideas with real customers in real conditions, measure the impact instantly, and refine the buying journey with confidence. This shift helps teams move from assumptions to evidence-based decisions.“Merchants told us they want clarity,” said Valentin Radu, Founder and CEO of Omniconvert. “They want to stop guessing and start learning from real customers. Omniconvert Explore 3.0, BrandFeel, and CROBenchmark deliver that clarity through experimentation, feedback, and benchmarking.”Why Omniconvert Explore 3.0 matters for e-commerce teams1. Native mobile app testing for iOS and AndroidMobile experiences play an increasingly important role in retention and repeat purchases, yet experimentation inside native apps has traditionally been slow, expensive, and fragmented. Omniconvert Explore 3.0 introduces native mobile app testing for both iOS and Android, giving product and growth teams a practical way to optimize key interactions inside their apps.E-commerce teams can now:• experiment with onboarding flows• improve in-app purchase journeys• optimize UI components and micro-interactions• test screens, navigation paths, and in-app messagingBy bringing structured experimentation to the app environment, brands can better understand how mobile choices affect engagement, conversions, and loyalty.2. Server-side testing for deeper experiments (for any website)Many of the decisions that shape revenue live behind the storefront interface. Until now, testing backend changes required engineering-heavy workflows, custom infrastructure, or workarounds that were difficult to maintain. Omniconvert Explore 3.0 introduces a reliable way to run server-side experiments for any websiteE-commerce teams can safely test:• variations of backend logic• recommendation rule changes• discount and promotion conditions• performance or caching strategiesServer-side testing helps merchants understand how deeper system-level adjustments influence the buying experience. What used to take weeks of development and manual testing can now be validated directly through Explore 3.0’s controlled infrastructure.3. Pricing experiments designed specifically for ShopifyPricing decisions influence average order value, conversion rate, and customer perception, but Shopify’s architecture has historically made pricing tests difficult due to caching, cart logic, and theme constraints.Omniconvert Explore 3.0 adds native pricing experimentation for Shopify, giving merchants the ability to test different product price points and measure how shoppers respond.These experiments run live on real traffic, giving teams immediate clarity on how shoppers respond to different price structures. Instead of debating pricing strategies internally, merchants can rely on actual customer data to guide decisions.BrandFeel: Real-time customer sentiment insights for e-commerce storesAlongside Omniconvert Explore 3.0, Omniconvert introduces BrandFeel, a lightweight experience and sentiment analytics tool that helps merchants understand how customers feel about their store compared to peers. BrandFeel aggregates and analyzes customer reviews and sentiment signals to highlight strengths and weaknesses in your experience, giving teams insight into issues that impact perception and buyer confidence.BrandFeel helps teams understand:• how customers talk about the store and products across review platforms• sentiment patterns that reveal what shoppers praise or struggle with• where customer experience falls short compared with competitors• emerging customer issues before they significantly affect conversionsBy combining sentiment data with actionable insights, BrandFeel allows merchants to identify opportunities to improve trust, clarity, and experience early in the optimization process, before those friction points translate into lost revenue.CROBenchmark: See how your store compares to the marketRounding out the launch is CROBenchmark, a lightweight auditing tool that helps merchants understand how their store performs compared to industry expectations. Instead of generic advice, CROBenchmark provides a clear view of what holds conversions back and where improvements will have the highest impact.CROBenchmark offers:• a structured breakdown of UX, speed, content, and performance gaps• benchmarking across industries, platforms, and store maturity levels• prioritized recommendations based on patterns observed across thousands of ecommerce experiences• clarity on which issues influence trust, product discovery, and conversionBy highlighting the biggest opportunities, CROBenchmark acts as a strategic entry point into experimentation. It shows teams exactly what to test first with Omniconvert Explore 3.0 and where optimization efforts deliver the fastest returns.Free A/B tests for 50,000 website visitorsTo help merchants apply these new capabilities immediately, Omniconvert is offering free A/B tests for up to 50,000 website visitors . This gives Shopify teams a risk-free way to try Explore 3.0's full-stack testing features, including native mobile app testing, server-side experiments, and Shopify pricing tests.With this offer, merchants can:• run real experiments on live traffic• validate ideas before committing development or budget• understand how changes influence conversion and AOV• identify quick wins early in their optimization journeyThis makes it easier for teams to adopt an experimentation mindset and experience the impact of Explore 3.0 from day one.AvailabilityOmniconvert Explore 3.0 is available directly in Shopify. BrandFeel and CROBenchmark are available to e-commerce brands worldwide at brandfeel.ai and crobenchmark.comAbout OmniconvertOmniconvert is a conversion rate optimization software and experimentation platform that empowers ecommerce brands worldwide to turn real user behavior into measurable growth. Designed for modern shopping journeys, Omniconvert helps merchants understand their customers, validate ideas with data, and optimize every layer of the buying experience, from native mobile apps and backend logic to pricing decisions and storefront interactions.By combining deep behavioral insights, robust testing infrastructure, and clear, outcome-focused analytics, Omniconvert enables teams to make smarter decisions faster, compete more effectively, and grow revenue with confidence. Trusted by innovative e-commerce brands, Omniconvert continues to define the future of data-driven optimization in 2026 and beyond.

Omniconvert Explore 3.0 - How to Test Better & Increase E-commerce Conversions With Real Customer Data

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.