Omniconvert is launching an advanced Audience Builder to help eCommerce stores prepare for a cookieless future
The Dynamic Audience Builder helps eCommerce companies increase the ROAS of their Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns.BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eCommerce companies are struggling with the surging costs of Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns. The industry’s concerns around the ad costs are well-founded, with Facebook having a 90% increase in the first six months of 2021 alone.
With ads getting more expensive and third-party cookies vanishing, businesses are looking for a new way to approach these two social media platforms and transform them into effective channels for their acquisition and retention efforts.
This is where REVEAL’s Dynamic Audience Builder comes in, helping eCommerce businesses improve Facebook & Instagram ad results with dynamic custom audiences based on 1st-party data.
The Dynamic Audience Builder is the newest and most requested feature within REVEAL, the CVO Platform created for eCommerce companies that want to use customer behavior as a source of sustainable growth.
REVEAL helps businesses understand how to acquire, retain and delight their customers while lowering Customer Acquisition Costs and increasing Customer Lifetime Value.
Now, with the Dynamic Audience Builder, users of REVEAL can target existing customers and create custom or lookalike audiences using deep segmentation methods.
The custom audiences are constantly updated and sent directly to the Facebook Business Account, supporting eCommerce teams’ acquisition and retention efforts, eliminating guessing and repetitive work while empowering them to be highly relevant to their audiences.
“Over the last couple of months, I had multiple conversations with eCommerce leaders that were outraged about their new CPAs. Some had their ROAS 3-4 times lower than in August this year.
That’s bad news and can affect the ROAS for the busiest time of the year - Q4 with all its campaigns. Things will not change anytime soon unless eCommerce businesses try a different approach and start using one great resource within their power: their first-party data.
With the Dynamic Audience Builder, users transform their customer data in REVEAL into gold by using the feature to create dynamic custom audiences and send them directly to the Facebook Business Account,” said Valentin Radu, CEO of Omniconvert, the eCommerce SaaS company that developed REVEAL.
Following Facebook’s guidelines, the Audience Builder uses the information from the RFM segments in REVEAL to generate lookalike audiences based on the best customers instead of all the customers. The feature also helps stores boost their retention efforts by creating custom audiences to delight newly acquired customers, keep the loyal customers happy, reactivate dormant customers.
“72% of our all-time REVEAL users said that they would love using a feature that helps them run more effective ads on Facebook & Instagram. So we’ve created this new feature to help online stores generate better ROAS with the same ad budget by reaching the right audience with relevant offers and messages at the right time,” added Valentin Radu.
The Dynamic Audience Builder is available for free for all REVEAL until November 30, 2021
Visit the page dedicated to this new feature for more information:
https://www.omniconvert.com/facebook-audience-builder/
About Omniconvert
Omniconvert is a global SaaS company that empowers eCommerce stores worldwide to achieve customer-centricity. The company’s main products are REVEAL, a Customer Value Optimization (CVO) platform, and Explore, their Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) platform. In addition to the software solutions, Omniconvert shows its commitment to helping eCommerce companies through an educational initiative: the CVO Academy, which helps eCommerce professionals and agencies become certified CVO experts.
