Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,501 in the last 365 days.

Judicial nominating committee forwards nominees for ECJD vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Committee has selected three (3) nominees for the open seat on the bench in the East Central Judicial District:

  • Scott O. Diamond (Fargo)
  • Daniel E. Gast (Fargo)
  • Christopher C. Myers (Fargo)

Their names are being forwarded to Governor Kelly Armstrong for his consideration. This position was created due to the retirement of Judge Nicholas W. Chase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judicial nominating committee forwards nominees for ECJD vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.