Job Announcement: Staff Attorney - District Court Valley City

This position is largely in-house with the possibility of remote work after training is completed and as approved by the supervising judge.

Interested applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and copy of law school transcript.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.

Obsesses with detail, ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly organizes and analyzes information.

Demonstrates an ability to provide sound judgment including the ability to think critically, identify, break down, evaluate, and write information in a concise and logical manner.

Thrives on having a constant workload and organizing, planning, and prioritizing work priorities.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

Seamlessly works as part of the courtroom team in providing necessary trial preparations.

Juris doctor degree from an accredited law school;

2 years of related experience conducting legal research, preparing or presenting cases in state courts. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement;

North Dakota law license or ability to obtain within one year of job entry; and

Valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.

