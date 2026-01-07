Photos from the Passing of the Gavel Ceremony January 6, 2026

The passing of the gavel ceremony from Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen to Chief Justice-elect Lisa K. Fair McEvers took place on Tuesday, January 6 in the state supreme court chambers. The passing of the gavel is a formal ceremony intended to memorialize the transition of Chief Justices. Speakers at the ceremony included Justices Daniel J. Crothers and Jon J. Jensen, Aaron Birst, Debra L. Joffarth, Judge Susan L. Bailey, and Donald S. Fair, Esq., and Chief Justice Lisa K. Fair McEvers.

Former Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen welcomes attendees to the Passing of the Gavel ceremony.

Justice Daniel J. Crothers speaks about Chief Justice Lisa K. Fair McEvers and her experience on the court.

Above, Aaron Birst of the North Dakota Association of Counties.

Above, Debra L. Hoffarth, President, State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Donald S. Fair, Esq., brother to Chief Justice Fair McEvers, commented on Chief Justice Fair McEver's legal career and path to the judiciary.

District Court Judge Susan L. Bailey spoke about her time in law school with Chief Justice Fair McEvers and their legal career paths.

Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers receives the gavel from former Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen.

Chief Justice Fair McEvers addresses the many attendees, including her family, former justices of the state supreme court, Governor Kelly Armstrong, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor.