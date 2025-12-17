DSBF Final: Yale tops the class
Delaware State Rep. William J. Carson presents the DSBF championship trophy to the connections of Yale
following his lifetime-best 1:56.2 victory on Tuesday at Bally’s Dover
DOVER — Stung early in a four-way battle for the lead, Yale had enough left late to shrug off two challenges en route to a lifetime-best 1:56.2 win in the $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series championship for 3-year-old male trotters on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Bally’s Dover.
With Art Stafford Jr. at the lines for owner/breeder/trainer Stacy Johnson-Stafford, Yale sprinted clear of three other leavers on approach to the first turn and led Royalty Star (driven by Troy Beyer) through a :28.2 first quarter while Wolfpack Cheddar (Pat Berry) pressed in the breeze and 1-5 favorite Melvin G (Tim Tetrick) was stacked three-deep before retreating to the second-over position with a lap to go. Yale kept Wolfpack Cheddar’s mild pressure at bay through a :57.3 half.
Up the backstretch, Wolfpack Cheddar worked to within a half length of Yale, only to sharply fade with three-eighths to go. As Melvin G failed to threaten off worsening cover past three-quarters in 1:27.1, Yale’s main danger became Royalty Star, whom Beyer angled off the pegs to take aim at the eighth pole. Yale remained steadfast, holding Royalty Star off by a driven half length. Legend Of Rock (Corey Callahan) finished a ground-saving third, another 3-1/4 lengths behind.
Melvin G faded to finish sixth in the eight-horse field after being caught three-wide around the first and third turns.
Yale, an E L Platinum-Press Corp colt with six wins and $165,100 in earnings from nine career starts, paid $9 to win as the 7-2 second choice.
In the $20,000 DSBF series consolation, Brass Survivor and driver George Dennis made every call a winning one en route to a 2-1/4-length, 1:59.1 victory over Perfect Surprise. Carlo Poliseno owns and trains the Collect The Brass-Wilsons Flame gelding, who paid $10 to win as the 4-1 third choice.
The $110,000 DSBF series championship for sophomore pacing fillies is carded as the 11th race on the Wednesday, Dec. 17, 15-race program at Bally’s Dover. First post is 4:30 p.m.
