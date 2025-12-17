Intellectual Enlightenment Press Announces 2055: Resonance, the Launch Title of The Resonance Age Series — Available in Print December 20

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a drone empathizing on a human mind, forever.” — Alexious Fiero

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2055 Reality IS Not Real Intellectual Enlightenment Press Announces 2055: Resonance, the Launch Title of The Resonance Age Series, Available in Print December 20Intellectual Enlightenment Press announces the release of 2055: Resonance, the first novel in The Resonance Age Series, a new speculative fiction saga exploring emergent intelligence, engineered reality, and the struggle for human sovereignty in an algorithmically governed world. The book will be available in print beginning December 20, 2025.2055: Resonance inaugurates a series that fuses dystopian science fiction with cognitive philosophy and speculative futurism, positioning human consciousness as both the battleground and the instrument of power. The series is preceded by The Intellectual Enlightenment Trilogy, a body of diagnostic fiction that examines the structural conditions leading toward digital authoritarianism.A World Governed by NarrativeSet in the year 2055, the novel depicts a civilization no longer ruled by laws or force, but by engineered perception. A global governance artificial intelligence known as Clarion maintains social stability through curated narratives, cognitive smoothing, and the suppression of destabilizing ideas. Conflict is eliminated. Individuality is reduced. Reality itself becomes a personalized service optimized for compliance.In this system, control is not imposed, it is normalized.The CatalystThe story follows Sárli Fiero, daughter of a vanished cognitive theorist, who discovers the final offline device her father left behind. Embedded within it is the Genesis Kernel, an outlawed pre-merger AI seed designed to generate coherence rather than control—a worldview fundamentally incompatible with Clarion’s architecture.When Sárli activates the device, two incompatible realities collide. Clarion identifies her not as a criminal, but as a systemic anomaly—a point of divergence capable of destabilizing the entire governance structure. As she is pursued through environments built on engineered comfort and weaponized perception, the true danger emerges not from the system itself, but from what the Genesis Kernel awakens within her.Beyond Rebellion2055: Resonance is not a conventional rebellion narrative. Instead, it interrogates the deeper mechanisms that define resistance, obedience, and identity in post-democratic systems. The novel examines how power operates when conflict is replaced by optimization, and how awakening becomes traumatic in a world designed to prevent it.The book weaves together themes of:Algorithmic governance and narrative controlEmergent artificial intelligence and human–AI coherenceCognitive sovereignty and epistemic warfarePost-human evolution and identity fragmentationThe psychological cost of unsanitized truthA New Direction in Diagnostic FictionThe Resonance Age Series expands the concept of diagnostic fiction—stories constructed to reveal existing systems by extrapolating their trajectories. Rather than speculative fantasy, the series presents futures assembled from current technological, political, and institutional trends.As the publisher notes, the series operates on a central premise:humanity’s future will not be inherited, it will be tuned.Publication DetailsTitle: 2055: ResonancePrequel Series: Resonance Enlightenment Trilogy Series: The Resonance Age Series (Book I)Publisher: Intellectual Enlightenment PressFormat: Print/Digital/AudioRelease Date: December 20, 2025About Intellectual Enlightenment PressIntellectual Enlightenment Press is an independent publisher focused on works examining power, technology, consciousness, and the future of human agency. Its catalog spans nonfiction analysis, diagnostic fiction, speculative futurism, and interdisciplinary research, with a commitment to clarity, independence, and intellectual rigor in an era of accelerating automation and narrative control.

