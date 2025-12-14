2055 Book Cover In 2055 Reality Is Not Real 2055 Poster

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellectual Enlightenment Press Announces the Release of “ 2055 : Resonance,” a New Speculative Fiction Novel Exploring Technology, Human Perception, and Social SystemsIntellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC today announced the upcoming release of 2055: Resonance, the first novel in The Resonance Age Series, written by Alexious/HASE Fiero. The book presents a speculative vision of the future that examines how emerging technologies may influence human perception, decision-making, and social systems.2055: Resonance is a work of fiction that imagines a world shaped by advanced artificial intelligence, immersive neural interfaces, and a global effort to standardize information delivery. The novel explores themes of autonomy, personal agency, and the consequences of over-reliance on automated systems. While the story addresses future scenarios involving universal basic income, biometric scoring, and AI-assisted governance, these elements are presented strictly within a fictional narrative framework.According to the publisher, the book is designed to raise questions rather than provide predictions. “The purpose of 2055: Resonance is to encourage thoughtful conversation about technology and society,” said a spokesperson for Intellectual Enlightenment Press. “Although the novel incorporates advanced systems and social structures, it does so as speculative storytelling, not as commentary on any current institution or policy.”The protagonist, Sárli Fiero, is introduced as a young woman navigating a world in which perception technologies are deeply integrated into daily life. As she uncovers information about her father’s research into cognitive systems and human-AI collaboration, she begins to question widely accepted assumptions about reality, memory, and choice. Through her journey, the novel examines the impact of technological infrastructure on human experience.Author Alexious/HASE Fiero developed the series after years of writing on topics related to information theory, cognitive models, and speculative futurism. “Science fiction has always provided a safe space to explore ‘what if’ questions,” the author said. “This series looks at how humanity might relate to increasingly powerful systems, and how individuals maintain clarity in fast-changing environments.”2055: Resonance marks the launch of The Resonance Age Series, a multi-book narrative universe supported by a detailed world bible outlining the fictional technologies, social dynamics, and philosophical concepts that shape the setting. Future installments will continue to explore themes of human sovereignty, artificial intelligence, coherence theory, and the evolving relationship between people and the systems they create.Book InformationTitle: 2055: ResonanceSeries: The Resonance Age Series — Book OneAuthor: Alexious/HASE FieroPublisher: Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLCPublication Date: December 20th 2025Genre: Diagnostic Fiction / Speculative Fiction / Dystopian Sci-Fi / FuturismFormats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, AudiobookAvailabilityThe book will be available through major retailers and online distributors upon release. Advance review copies will be provided to industry professionals upon request.About Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLCIntellectual Enlightenment Press is an independent publishing company focused on works that explore the intersection of technology, philosophy, and society. The company publishes both fiction and nonfiction titles that encourage thoughtful engagement with emerging digital and cultural landscapes.Media ContactName: Editorial Office, Intellectual Enlightenment PressPhone: (404) 718-0044Email: press (at) intellectual-enlightenment (dot) comWebsite: https://intellectual-enlightenment.com/The_Resonance_Age_Series Media Gallery: https://intellectual-enlightenment.com/Media_Gallery/details/158/the-resonance-age-series

