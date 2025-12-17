M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:RLABD)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $RLABD & $MRES: M2MMA Inc. Engages Abu Dhabi Blockchain & AI Specialist

M2MMA Inc. announced it has hired an Abu Dhabi-based blockchain, big data, and AI specialist company to deliver the first generation of the M2Chain platform. The engagement establishes the platform’s core verification layer and a disciplined path to scale, with progress communicated through measurable milestones and disclosure paced by security and governance review.

M2Chain’s purpose is to make essential information in combat sports verifiable at its source and durable across its lifecycle. First‑generation work binds athlete identity to authoritative records under privacy‑by‑design controls. The model encompasses fighter records, medical documentation, physician verifications, licensing attestations, and event‑day and post‑event protocols. Access is governed by policy so that stakeholders can confirm status and history while sensitive material remains protected.

The architecture anchors records in a tamper‑evident ledger and applies rights‑aware access at the points where data is created and consumed. Blockchain serves as the integrity layer, and AI supports reconciliation and operational insight. This combination allows counterparties to examine the same underlying facts without exposing proprietary methods, creating a foundation that enterprises can integrate and regulators can evaluate in practice.

M2Chain selected the Abu Dhabi specialist for its expertise in protocol implementation and AI-driven compliance‑grade data flows. Delivery will proceed in phases under change control with documentation suitable for external review. Vendor identifiers and deeper mechanisms will be communicated when such detail improves clarity and safety for stakeholders.

V1 is planned for controlled testing with select partner regulatory bodies and athletic commissions beginning in February 2026. Evaluations will be conducted in secure environments, using agreed criteria focused on correctness and traceability, as part of the operational review. Access will expand as each criterion is met and risk assessments are completed.

“Today we transition from hypothesis to evidence‑backed execution,” said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive of M2MMA. “The V1 M2Chain establishes what we believe is the first purpose‑built verification layer for combat sports, binding athlete identity to authoritative histories and securing regulated documentation under cryptographic guarantees with policy‑controlled access. The addressable opportunity is enormous, and this approach is a game-changer. A shared foundation that allows commissions and medical officials to interrogate the same facts in near real time without compromising privacy or competitive position. We will expand disclosure only as milestones pass defined security and performance thresholds, and we welcome independent review at each stage.”

“Trust improves when the status of a participant can be confirmed without ambiguity,” said Gary Zavaleta, M2MMA Advisory Board member. “The platform is architected so a promotion can validate a fighter’s record, a physician can verify a clearance, and a commission can see that required protocols were followed, all through rights‑aware access. Incentive programs are being designed to drive early adoption and retention.’’

M2Chain is not announcing product launch dates beyond the February 2026 testing window. Additional information will follow as milestones are completed and disclosure becomes appropriate under governance controls.

M2Chain, an Abu Dhabi–based company, will retain ownership and operational control of the platform and will license the underlying technology and associated intellectual property to M2MMA during the initial phase. The parties expect to evaluate a potential future purchase of the platform by M2MMA. Any such transaction would be contingent on negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, completion of diligence, receipt of all necessary internal and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a transaction will occur or occur on any particular timeline.

About M2Chain

M2Chain is building a verification network for combat sports that anchors athlete and event information to cryptographic proofs while enforcing policy‑driven access. The company emphasizes engineering rigor, responsible disclosure, and progress measured objectively.

About M2MMA Inc

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) is an integrated combat sports and performance company operating at the intersection of sports and technology with a strong medical and safety focus. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-enhanced production tools, and blockchain-backed data infrastructure, M2MMA is building a modern ecosystem designed to protect athletes, elevate fan experiences, and unlock new revenue models in global combat sports.

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future in which combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable, while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) under the ticker symbol RLABD. RLABD, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic initiatives to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA’s long-term growth trajectory.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split, future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual results include, among others, market conditions, regulatory matters, the Company’s ability to execute its business and technology strategy, and other risks described in any public disclosures made by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

