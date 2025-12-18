Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Water Quality Testing Equipment market is dominated by a mix of global instrumentation leaders and specialized regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on developing advanced sensor technologies, portable and real-time monitoring systems, and integrated digital platforms to enhance precision and operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape and evolving technology ecosystem is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture emerging growth opportunities and forge strategic partnerships in this rapidly advancing market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Water Quality Testing Equipment Market?

According to our research, ABB Ltd. led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Motion of the company is totally involved in the water quality testing equipment market, offering advanced sensors, actuators, and control systems for precise water quality testing, focusing on parameters like pH, turbidity, and conductivity. These solutions integrate seamlessly with water treatment plants and environmental monitoring systems, enabling real-time data analysis.

How Concentrated Is the Water Quality Testing Equipment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s broad technological diversity and regional specialization, driven by varying application requirements across industrial, municipal, and environmental sectors. High competition, coupled with stringent regulatory standards and ongoing innovation in digital water monitoring and analytical instrumentation, continues to shape market dynamics. As demand for smart, connected, and automated testing solutions rises, the market is expected to witness strategic collaborations, product innovation, and gradual consolidation, strengthening the presence of leading players while enabling niche specialists to capture emerging opportunities in specific testing domains.

Leading companies include:

o ABB Ltd (2%)

o Pentair plc (2%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc (2%)

o Eurofins Scientific SE (2%)

o Xylem Inc (2%)

o Agilent Technologies Inc (2%)

o Endress+Hauser Group (2%)

o Shimadzu Corporation (2%)

o Mettler-Toledo International Inc (2%)

o Metrohm AG (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Xylem Inc, In-Situ Inc, Real Tech Inc, Hach Company, Emerson Electric Co, and Danaher Corporation are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Lianhua Technology, Merck & Co., Inc., Avidity Science LLC, Samyang Corporation, De.mem Limited, Auswater Systems, Emerald Technology Ventures, Arris, Fluence Corporation, and Organica Water are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Fluidion SAS, Mettler-Toledo GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS Germany, TÜV SÜD, and Bureau Veritas Germany are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Intertek Group PLC, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Xylem Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, and Endress+Hauser AG are leading companies in this region.

South America: Emerson Electric Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S.A, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Infineon Technologies AG, Neogen Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., Intertek Group plc, and Analytical Control Technical Analysis Ltd are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Improve Chlorine Detection in Wastewater Applications are focusing on developing innovative analyzer solutions to improve chlorine detection in wastewater applications.

• Example: ABB Ltd Chloro Star (December 2024) designed for accurate chlorine measurement in water treatment applications.

• These innovations optimize the efficiency and reliability of chlorine dosing processes, helping organizations maintain compliance with stringent regulations related to water quality and pathogen removal.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative testing and monitoring solutions to strengthen market presence

• Expanding strategic partnerships and global distribution networks

• Leveraging digital platforms and data analytics for integrated water management

• Investing in Research and Development for sustainability and smart water technologies

