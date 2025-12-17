Zero Networks Launches Documentary for GSTI Campaign

Zero Networks Launches Automated Microsegmentation That Blocks Lateral Movement and Implements in Days, Not Years

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cybercrime economy is fueling a crisis, with attacks like LockBit and BlackCat spreading rapidly because traditional network defenses are designed to keep attackers out, but fail to stop them once they are in. This failure results not just in data loss, but in catastrophic operational downtime and business continuity collapse. Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security, is tackling this fundamental flaw by modernizing and automating the most effective defense: microsegmentation . Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security, today announced its automated platform is empowering cyber defenders to prevent successful breaches by blocking the critical path attackers use— lateral movement —at unprecedented speed and scale, ensuring operational resilience.Lateral movement – the ability for attackers to move between systems once inside a network – is what fuels the most damaging ransomware and data exfiltration incidents, turning a security incident into an existential business continuity crisis. Microsegmentation, which creates bubble-like protection around individual assets to control traffic and access, is a proven way to stop it. Until now, however, the approach was deemed too complex to deploy at scale.Zero Networks makes microsegmentation simple and effective through precise automation that learns every asset and flow, automatically creating accurate access policies without disrupting valid connections. The platform adapts as networks evolve, delivering full microsegmentation across complex environments in months, not years. By combining identity-aligned controls with just-in-time MFA, Zero Networks enables compliance and creates self-defending networks that enforce least privilege and stop ransomware from spreading – seamlessly and at scale.“Defenders deserve tools that are powerful, automated, and effortless to manage,” said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and co-founder of Zero Networks. “We’re stopping lateral movement in a way that’s achievable for every organization – giving security teams the upper hand instead of leaving them in constant response mode.”“Implementing microsegmentation is as urgent today as it has ever been,” added Nicholas DiCola, VP of Customers at Zero Networks. “Zero Networks makes microsegmentation simple to deploy and powerful in action – putting defenders first and giving more organizations a fighting chance in today’s cyber war.”In June 2025, Zero Networks raised $55 million in Series C funding to continue paving the way for what it calls the Era of the Defender – a mindset shift that removes the burden from defenders reacting to threats and places it on attackers, forcing them to confront proactive, identity- and network-driven controls. Today, Zero Networks is powering microsegmentation at scale for organizations around the world, helping them move from reactive defense to proactive control at the core of their zero trust strategy.About Zero NetworksZero Networks is revolutionizing network security with its automated, identity-aligned microsegmentation solution that blocks lateral movement, contains every breach, and implements in days, not years. By automating asset tagging and policy creation, Zero Networks saves enterprises an average of 86% on total cost of ownership compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely on time-intensive manual processes. Zero Networks' platform combines advanced Network Segmentation, Identity Segmentation, and Zero Trust Network Access solutions, fortified by network-layer MFA, to accelerate zero trust initiatives at companies of any size. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to measurably improve their security posture, exceed compliance requirements, achieve top-tier audit scores, and pass every penetration test. For more information, visit zeronetworks.com.

