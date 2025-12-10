SSOJet Launches Enterprise SSO Bridge for MCP, Enabling B2B SaaS Companies to Deploy AI-Ready Authentication in Days

SSOJet Logo SSOJet - External Identity Providers With SSOJet SSOJet SCIM integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSOJet, the turnkey enterprise SSO integration platform for B2B SaaS companies, today announced full support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) authentication. The announcement comes just days after Anthropic donated MCP to the newly formed Agentic AI Foundation under the Linux Foundation —a milestone that establishes MCP as the industry standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise tools and data. SSOJet's MCP authentication layer enables B2B SaaS companies to make their products AI-agent ready while leveraging their customers' existing enterprise identity providers, eliminating the months of engineering work typically required to build secure AI integrations.The Enterprise SSO Gap in AI Agent ConnectivityAs AI agents become central to enterprise workflows, organizations face a critical challenge: MCP provides the protocol for AI-to-tool communication, but lacks native support for enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) infrastructure. This gap creates significant friction for both B2B SaaS vendors and their enterprise customers.Enterprise IT administrators expect AI agent connections to flow through their existing identity providers—whether Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, or OneLogin—with full visibility and policy control. Without proper SSO integration, AI agent connections become "Shadow IT," bypassing corporate security policies and creating compliance risks.For B2B SaaS companies, building MCP authentication in-house typically requires 6-12 weeks of senior engineering time, plus ongoing maintenance as the rapidly evolving specification matures. This diverts critical resources from core product development at precisely the moment when AI readiness is becoming a competitive differentiator.SSOJet Bridges MCP and Enterprise IdentitySSOJet's MCP authentication support delivers a complete, spec-compliant authorization server that integrates with enterprise identity infrastructure out of the box. B2B SaaS companies can deploy MCP-ready authentication in days rather than months, enabling their enterprise customers' AI agents to securely access their products through familiar SSO workflows.Key capabilities include:• MCP OAuth 2.1 Compliance: Full implementation of the MCP authorization specification including mandatory PKCE and Resource Indicators (RFC 8707) for secure token handling• Dynamic Client Registration: Automatic onboarding of MCP clients without manual pre-registration, enabling seamless connections from any compliant AI agent• Protected Resource Metadata (RFC 9728): Standards-compliant discovery endpoints that enable MCP clients to automatically locate and authenticate with authorization servers• Universal Enterprise IdP Federation: Pre-built integrations with Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, OneLogin, and other major identity providers• Cross App Access (XAA) Support: Implementation of the November 2025 MCP specification extension that puts enterprise identity providers back in control of AI agent permissions• Machine-to-Machine Token Exchange: Support for headless agent workflows and backend service authentication without user interactionWhy It Matters NowThe Linux Foundation's formation of the Agentic AI Foundation—with founding contributions from Anthropic, Block, and OpenAI, and support from AWS, Google, Microsoft, Cloudflare, and Bloomberg—signals that MCP has moved from emerging protocol to critical infrastructure. With over 10,000 published MCP servers and adoption by major platforms including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude, enterprise customers are increasingly expecting their software vendors to support AI agent connectivity.For B2B SaaS companies, the message is clear: AI readiness is no longer optional for enterprise sales. Security questionnaires now routinely include questions about AI agent support and authentication. Companies without a clear answer risk losing deals to competitors who can demonstrate secure, enterprise-grade AI integration.SSOJet's approach treats MCP authentication as infrastructure—the same philosophy that has driven its success in traditional enterprise SSO. Rather than asking B2B SaaS companies to become identity and protocol experts, SSOJet abstracts the complexity of MCP authorization while maintaining full spec compliance and enterprise security standards.AvailabilityMCP authentication support is available immediately for all SSOJet Business and Enterprise plan customers. Existing customers can enable MCP capabilities through their dashboard with no additional configuration required for basic deployments. Full documentation, including integration guides and reference implementations, is available at docs.ssojet.com.SSOJet's connection-based pricing model applies to MCP integrations , enabling companies to scale AI agent connections without the per-user costs that can make competitor solutions prohibitively expensive at enterprise scale.About SSOJetSSOJet provides a turnkey enterprise SSO integration solution for B2B SaaS companies selling to mid-market and enterprise customers. The platform eliminates weeks of engineering work with pre-built integrations that deploy immediately, allowing companies to focus on their core products rather than authentication infrastructure. SSOJet supports all major identity providers and protocols, including SAML, OIDC, SCIM provisioning, and now MCP authentication for AI agent connectivity. Headquartered in San Francisco, SSOJet serves customers across financial services, healthcare, technology, and other regulated industries.For more information, visit www.ssojet.com

