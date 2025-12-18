Integra and SciScore Partner to Enhance Research Rigor and Editorial Efficiency in Scientific Publishing

Integra - SciScore partnership

Integra and SciCrunch today announced a strategic partnership to integrate SciScore’s automated methods assessment technology into EditorialPilot,

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integra and SciScore , a product of SciCrunch Inc., today announced a strategic partnership to integrate SciScore’s automated methods assessment technology into EditorialPilot, Integra’s AI-powered manuscript screening and editorial workflow platform. This collaboration brings standardized rigor and transparency checks directly into the daily workflows of editorial teams, helping publishers evaluate methods reporting more consistently and efficiently.The integration strengthens EditorialPilot’s existing suite of more than 40 automated checks covering technical compliance, language, structure, and research integrity. With SciScore embedded, editorial teams can systematically assess the completeness and clarity of methods reporting, including key rigor criteria and the identification of research resources using Research Resource Identifiers (RRIDs) for critical materials such as antibodies, cell lines, organisms, and software.By combining EditorialPilot’s workflow intelligence with SciScore’s domain-leading methods analysis, the partnership enables publishers to:• Identify gaps in methods reporting early in the editorial process• Improve consistency and transparency in experimental documentation• Reduce revision cycles caused by unclear or incomplete methods• Strengthen confidence in editorial and peer review decisions• Improve editorial throughput through faster triage and earlier issue detectionAdvancing rigor within existing editorial workflows, without added frictionEditorialPilot integrates SciScore insights into a unified dashboard, allowing editors to view actionable feedback alongside other manuscript screening results. This approach preserves the central role of human editorial judgment while enabling consistent application of reporting standards at scale.“Improving how methods are reported is fundamental to advancing reproducible science,” said Dr. Anita Bandrowski, Founder and CEO of SciCrunch. “SciScore enables rigor at a scale that manual review cannot sustain. By integrating SciScore into EditorialPilot, every submission receives a structured and objective assessment of its methods, reducing editorial burden while raising the overall quality and transparency of the scientific record.”“Editors today face a dual challenge of managing growing submission volumes while maintaining increasingly high standards of integrity,” said Ashutosh Ghildiyal, Vice President of Growth and Strategy at Integra. “Through this partnership with SciScore, we are strengthening EditorialPilot’s ability to help editors identify reporting gaps early and guide authors toward clearer, more reproducible science. Together, we are enabling a practical and scalable approach to operationalising research rigor.”A shared commitment to transparency and responsible data handlingThe integration is delivered through a secure API architecture and follows strict data governance practices, including data minimisation, encryption in transit, and time-bound deletion of full-text methods data. Both organizations remain committed to supporting publishers, scholarly societies, and research organizations in raising standards for transparency and reproducibility in scholarly communication.Publishers can now enable SciScore within EditorialPilot to support improved rigor and transparency in methods reporting.About IntegraIntegra is a global provider of content services and publishing technology for scholarly and educational publishers worldwide. With deep expertise across the publishing lifecycle, Integra enables editorial teams to scale efficiently while safeguarding quality and integrity. EditorialPilot, its flagship AI-powered platform, streamlines manuscript screening, supports research integrity workflows, and helps publishers reduce turnaround times while improving decision confidence.Learn more at: integranxt.com | editorialpilot.integranxt.comAbout SciScoreSciCrunch Inc. is home to platforms like the Resource Identification Initiative, the Antibody Registry, and SciScore. We know the “ingredients” that go into your scientific paper and we work closely with the research community. SciScore won the 2022 Vesalius Innovation Award runner-up prize and was a 2020 ALPSP Innovation Award finalist. For more information,Learn more at: https://www.scicrunch.com/about-us Media ContactsIntegra Software ServicesSruthi SanthakumarMarketing ManagerSruthi.Santhakumar@integra.co.inChennai One IT Park, Floor 2, Module 8200 Feet Road, ThoraipakkamChennai 600097, IndiaSciCrunch Inc. / SciScoreContact Researchers: Anita Bandrowski | anita@scicrunch.comContact Media/Publishers: Martijn Roelandse | martijn@martijnroelandse.devP.O. Box 928191San Diego, CA 92192-8191United States

