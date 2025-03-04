eLife and SciScore Partner to Enhance Rigor and Reproducibility in Scientific Publishing

Collaboration eLife / SciScore

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eLife , a non-profit organisation committed to improving the way research is reviewed and communicated, has announced a partnership with SciScore . This advanced AI-based tool evaluates scientific manuscripts for adherence to rigorous research standards. The collaboration aims to bolster the reproducibility and transparency of research published in the eLife journal.Through this partnership, authors submitting to eLife will have access to SciScore's comprehensive rigor and reproducibility analysis at no additional cost. SciScore assesses manuscripts against key reporting criteria, including NIH, MDAR, ARRIVE, CONSORT, and RRID standards, ensuring that essential methodological details are thoroughly reported."Our mission at eLife is to drive openness and integrity in scientific communication," said Damian Pattinson, Executive Director at eLife. "Integrating SciScore into our editorial workflow underscores our commitment to enhancing the quality and reproducibility of the research we publish."SciScore provides a detailed report and score, highlighting areas such as randomization, blinding and sample size estimation, and authentication of biological resources like organisms and antibodies. This actionable feedback enables authors to refine their manuscripts, ensuring robust and transparent reporting."We are excited to collaborate with eLife, a leader in promoting open science," said Dr. Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciScore. "By providing authors with tools to enhance their reporting standards, we collectively advance the reliability and trustworthiness of scientific literature."This initiative aligns with eLife's ongoing efforts to improve research practices and addresses the broader reproducibility crisis in science by equipping researchers with resources to meet the highest standards of methodological rigor.About eLifeeLife transforms research communication to create a future where a diverse, global community of scientists and researchers produces open and trusted results for the benefit of all. Independent, not-for-profit and supported by funders, we improve the way science is practised and shared. From the research we publish, to the tools we build, to the people we work with, we’ve earned a reputation for quality, integrity and the flexibility to bring about real change. eLife is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Max Planck Society and Wellcome. Learn more at https://elifesciences.org/about About SciScore SciCrunch Inc. is home to platforms like the Resource Identification Initiative, the Antibody Registry, and SciScore. We know the “ingredients” that go into your scientific paper and we work closely with the research community. SciScore won the 2022 Vesalius Innovation Award runner-up prize and was a 2020 ALPSP Innovation Award finalist. For more information, go to: https://www.scicrunch.com/about-us Contact Researchers: Anita Bandrowski | anita@scicrunch.comContact Media/Publishers: Martijn Roelandse | martijn@martijnroelandse.dev

