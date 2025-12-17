BPMG’s Dragon Flight Web3 Is Now Live on CROSS

BPMG Dragon Flight

Dragon Flight Web3 built on a global IP with over 22 million users worldwide Designed for easy access by both Web2 and Web3 users

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG, a blockchain company led by CEO Ji-Hoon Cha, announced today that Dragon Flight Web3 is now live on CROSS, the open blockchain gaming platform operated by NEXUS.

Dragon Flight Web3 is a blockchain-based reinterpretation of the classic shooting game Dragon Flight, an intellectual property enjoyed by more than 22 million users globally. The game retains the core fun of the original title while integrating Web3 mechanics in a way that remains intuitive and accessible.

Players can earn utility rewards and in-game assets through a variety of activities, including gameplay, league participation, and ad engagement. The game is designed to seamlessly connect content usage with rewards, allowing users to benefit from blockchain-enabled incentives in a natural gameplay flow.

The game also features an intuitive system that enables players to mint gameplay items as on-chain assets, enhancing digital ownership while maintaining ease of use.

In addition, through CROSS WAVE, users can create and share game-related content with global creators, helping to foster community engagement and drive community growth across the platform.

“Dragon Flight Web3 was developed to preserve the fun of a shooting game while making digital assets easy for anyone to access,” said Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “Starting with Dragon Flight, we plan to continue expanding our lineup of casual Web3 games, including Fortress.”

Meanwhile, BPMG has also developed Dragon Flight Classic, an HTML5 version that runs directly in web browsers without installation, and is available on Toss, the mobile platform operated by Viva Republica.

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha, Head of Communications

BPMG

Tel: +82-10-2334-6645

Email: sh.ha@bpmg.biz

Reference

▶ Dragon Flight Web3 Website: home.dragonflight.io

▶ About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain and AI-driven services, including the multi-chain wallet K-Mint, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and the EcoSpace AI solution. The company has raised KRW 7 billion in Series A funding and collaborates with leading IT companies such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxy Metaverse. Through its subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates game services including TalesRunner and Fortress 3 Blue.

