Climateworks Centre and friends farewell founding Chair, John Thwaites AM

It was almost 20 years ago, at Cranlana, that the Myer family began a process that would lead to the founding of Climateworks Centre. Last Thursday, 10 December, Climateworks staff and friends gathered at the Myer family home to celebrate the founding Chair.

Climateworks’ former Deputy Chair and co-founder David Shelmerdine AO addressed Climateworks staff and friends on the Cranlana lawns.

‘On the evening of 21 February 2006, right here at Cranlana, and on the morning of 22 February 2006 at the Stonnington Stables Museum of Art, representatives of the Myer family started the process of developing great ideas for the 2009 Commemorative Grants Program. The sessions were titled, or headlined, “History plus imagination equals the future”,’ he said.

‘Climateworks was a kitchen-table idea in 2006, an idea based in part on the Myer family’s involvement with Scienceworks. Wouldn’t it be great to have a purpose-built centre dedicated to educating people about climate change?’

David Shelmerdine AO, Rupert Myer AO and Professor John Thwaites AM (Climateworks Centre)

Climateworks CEO of 16 years Anna Skarbek AM spoke to the many Climateworks ‘firsts’ John was instrumental in, from the first Australian economy-wide emissions reduction strategy, Australia’s first net zero pathways, Climateworks’ first project in Indonesia and the first donor outside of the Myer family to support Climateworks’ work.

‘Together over the 16 years since the initial establishment grant from The Myer Foundation, we’ve grown into the largest climate organisation working across systems in the Oceanic region.’ Anna said.

‘We’ve won more awards – nationally and internationally – than we’ve had years operating.’

‘We now have about 80 staff focused on Australia and 20 on Southeast Asia, including over a dozen Indonesian local expert staff now working from our Jakarta office. Our previous alumni now fulfill key roles in climate-focused organisations in government, industry and philanthropy.

‘In the 16 years that John has chaired Climateworks, it is clear that Climateworks has become one of the pre-eminent climate policy centres in Australia and expanded to Southeast Asia.’ Anna Skarbek AM

Anna Skarbek AM (Climateworks Centre)

With his right of reply, outgoing Chair Professor John Thwaites AM reflected on his 78th, and final, board meeting.

‘What stands out to me is the long-standing and consistent support we have had from The Myer Foundation and Monash University.

‘I retire from the board feeling very confident about Climateworks’ future – with a new strategy agreed for 2026 to 2028 and a great team to take it forward,’ John said.

‘These are the reasons I have stayed so long.

‘First, we are making a difference. As someone who got into politics to do things and make a difference, it has been an incredible privilege to be part of making a difference outside of politics. Climateworks was a key influencer towards governments introducing net zero policies at a state and federal level.

‘Second, I have had the opportunity to work with extraordinary philanthropic partners. They allow creative people like the staff we have at Climateworks to be innovative and impactful.

‘Third, I have been really excited by the new knowledge we have created. Yes, Climateworks is good at bringing people to the table and at influencing government and designing policy recommendations. But our staff have also developed new insights, knowledge and models that are not only used by us but are now influencing and guiding other key players.

‘Fourth, I have been passionate about our expansion into Southeast Asia and particularly Indonesia. These countries face major climate challenges, and our Australian and Indonesian teams are cooperating to develop solutions to them. It is so important that Climateworks can bridge the national and cultural divides and be an exemplar of collaboration between Australia and Southeast Asia.

‘The final thing that has kept me here so long is Anna and her team. I started working with Anna in 2002, 23 years ago. She was very impressive then as she is now. As soon as she enters a room everyone sits up and takes notice. And Anna has gathered an incredible team around her.

‘I look forward to a very successful future for Climateworks.’ Professor John Thwaites AM



Professor John Thwaites AM (Climateworks Centre)

In his opening remarks as MC, Rupert Myer AO, president of The Myer Foundation, asked John to ‘look around the garden’.

‘You have drawn a wonderful group together tonight, as you have consistently done so over the entire time that you have served in the role,’ he said, praising John’s ‘inclusive, strategic, tactical and consultative version of dynamic leadership’.

‘You have led from the front,’ David Shelmerdine said. ‘It is simply undeniable, indisputable that Climateworks would not be the organisation that it is today without you. Monash University, The Myer Foundation, the Australian and international communities, through your work with organisations like the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, have much to thank you for.’

‘Sixteen years is a long innings, but it didn’t feel long,’ Anna Skarbek said in closing. ‘With John, the time passed easily – working together, collegiately and impactfully. John, I know you know your legacy will live on here.’

2025 marks the final year of Professor Thwaites’ tenure as Chair of Climateworks Centre. Climateworks will announce our incoming Chair in 2026.