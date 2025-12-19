Appointment of Chair, Climateworks Centre board

Monash University and The Myer Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Sharan Burrow AC as Chair of the Climateworks Centre board, following a rigorous, open and competitive recruitment process.

A global advocate for human rights, climate action and just transition, Sharan is currently a non-executive director, Vice Chair of the European Climate Foundation, and Visiting Professor of Practice at The London School of Economics and Political Science’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Sharan is a member of the Commission on Global Climate Governance and is an advisory group member of the new WRI-Polsky Center for the Global Energy Transition, co-chaired by the International Energy Agency (IEA) CEO Fatih Birol. She has also been a Special Advisor to the IEA Commission on People Centred Transitions and leader of non-profit organisation, the B Team.

Alongside her exceptional experience in driving climate action initiatives, Sharan has made significant contributions to national and international advocacy and leadership on labour standards, gender equality, sustainable business, and corporate responsibility. She is the former General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (2010–2022), and was previously President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (2000–2010). Sharan joined the Climateworks board in June 2025.

Professor Sharon Pickering, Vice-Chancellor and President of Monash University welcomed Sharan as Chair to the Climateworks Centre, which was founded in 2009 as a joint initiative of Monash and The Myer Foundation, operating within the University.

“For the past 16 years, the Climateworks Centre has bridged the gap between research and climate action. Sharan is a fantastic appointment to continue the critical work of the Climateworks Centre in accelerating action on climate change, providing leadership for governments and industry in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region.”

Mr Rupert Myer AO, President of the Myer Foundation, noted Sharan’s esteemed industry experience.

“Sharan’s capability to encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors has delivered significant and beneficial impacts for our communities. The Myer Foundation looks forward to her leadership of the Climateworks Centre at such a pivotal time for our global climate transition,” he said.

Sharan’s term will commence in January 2026. Her appointment follows an extensive search process led by Egon Zehnder at the direction of Monash University and The Myer Foundation. The process included a public call for expressions of interest (EoI) in the role of Chair.

Professor John Thwaites AM, the inaugural Chair of the Climateworks Board, has retired from the position of Chair after 16 years of distinguished and dedicated service.