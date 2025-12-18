O3OZONE & AlSafi Danone Partner to Elevate Quality, Compliance, and Operational Excellence through Smart Factory Systems
Safi Danone has engaged O3OZONE to implement its advanced cloud-based smart platform to enhance efficiency, quality & operational excellence through Industry4.0
This partnership marks a significant step in Safi Danone’s commitment to enhancing product quality, strengthening food safety practices, and building resilient manufacturing operations aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 standards.
Driving Quality and Compliance through Digital Transformation
Under the agreement, O3OZONE will deploy its advanced quality and audit management capabilities across Safi Danone’s operations. The platform will integrate critical modules such as:
• Document Management
• Audit Management
• Quality Management (NCR & Corrective Actions)
• Analytical & RCA Tools
These modules will support Safi Danone in streamlining documentation, improving traceability, enhancing nonconformance reporting, and embedding proactive problem solving across the Farm operations.
The system will also enable structured digital audits, centralized documentation, and automated compliance processes that reinforce Safi Danone’s leadership in food quality and safety.
Aligned with Vision 2030
The transformation supports Saudi Arabia’s national direction of modernizing food and dairy manufacturing through smart technologies, higher efficiency, and world class quality frameworks.
Tarik Taman, General Manager at O3OZONE, commented:
“Partnering with Safi Danone reflects our shared vision of building smarter, more resilient factories using AI, compliance automation, and lean digital execution. Our platform will help enhance quality, reduce operational risks, and support their journey toward industry leading manufacturing standards.”
About AlSafi Danone
Safi Danone is a joint venture between Al Safi Dairy and Danone, recognized as one of the most trusted producers of dairy and beverage products in Saudi Arabia. The company is committed to product integrity, innovation, and adherence to strict international quality and safety standards.
About O3OZONE
O3OZONE is a next-generation Industrial AI and smart factory platform that integrates AI, lean methodologies, and MES capabilities into a unified manufacturing ecosystem. With strong presence across the Middle East and Europe, O3OZONE helps manufacturers accelerate digital transformation and operational excellence through real time data, machine connectivity, and intelligent workflows.
