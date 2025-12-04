O3OZONE Recognized as the Disrupt Category Winner at the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award 2025

O3OZONE, the smart factory operations platform has been honored as the Disrupt category winner at the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award (MIMA) 2025

This recognition reflects how our technology is transforming factory floors. O3OZONE is enabling manufacturers to unlock data value, improve performance & build future ready operations supported by AI” — Tarik Taman, General Manager at O3OZONE

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3OZONE Recognized as the Disrupt Category Winner at the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award 2025O3OZONE, the smart factory operations platform has been honored as the Disrupt category winner at the Microsoft Intelligent Manufacturing Award. The award was presented during Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025, in partnership with Roland Berger Middle East & the Ministry of Industry & Mineral Resources.The MIMA Middle East edition celebrates companies that are shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing across the Kingdom. This year’s competition included a strong and diverse pool of applicants, evaluated across criteria such as technology innovation, operational excellence, digital architecture, sustainability impact, and revenue enablement.O3OZONE was selected as the Disrupt winner for its industry shaping impact on factory digitalization. The platform reimagines how manufacturers manage operations by connecting machines, processes, people and systems into a unified smart operations cockpit. O3OZONE introduces an industrial lean co-pilot that empowers teams with real time visibility, predictive insights and guided decision making that improves throughput, reduces waste and enhances overall equipment effectiveness.The award further validates ODS’s commitment to creating scalable, accessible and AI driven industrial solutions that accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption. O3OZONE today supports manufacturing sectors including flexible packaging, food and beverage, plastics and industrial materials.The MIMA Middle East edition builds on the success of the global award and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing.O3OZONE thanks Microsoft Arabia, Roland Berger Middle East and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for their continued support of the Kingdom’s industrial innovation ecosystem.O3OZONE is a next generation smart manufacturing platform that provides real time monitoring, AI assisted decision support, digital lean workflows and machine connectivity. It is part of Obeikan Digital Solutions, a regional leader in industrial digital transformation.Stay Connected. Stay Ahead. Make Your Factory Lean with O3OZONE.For Media Inquiries or Additional Information:Phone: +966 563 985 430Website: www.o3ozone.ai

