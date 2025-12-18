Adding authentication features to GNSS timing receivers, significantly enhancing anti-jamming and anti-spoofing measures

GT-100, GT-9001, GT-90 Experiments conducted at the world's largest GNSS testing event, “Jammer Test,” held in Norway

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furuno is delighted to announce that Furuno will begin providing new firmware for its GNSS receivers for time synchronization, including models GT-100, GT-90, and GT-9001, which adds authentication features (OSNMA/QZNMA) and significantly strengthens anti-jamming and anti-spoofing* measures.

In fields that support critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, finance, and power, GNSS vulnerabilities have become a major issue. Furuno team participated in the world's largest GNSS resilience test, "Jammer Test," held in Norway, and verified robustness and reliability under real attack conditions to meet the requirements of critical infrastructure.

■Main new features

- Addition of authentication functions (OSNMA/QZNMA):

Authentication messages from Galileo (European GNSS) and QZSS (Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System) confirm the authenticity of navigation messages, strengthening resistance to spoofing attacks.

- Enhanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing measures:

Detect and eliminate various interference signals with high precision, ensuring stable time synchronization.

- Other feature enhancements:

- Removal of altitude restrictions, enabling use in the stratosphere and similar environments

- Addition of TAI (International Atomic Time) output function

- Support for multiple data formats (RTCM10403.3, RINEX4.1, binary)

■Availability

- For existing users: Provided as a firmware update

- For new shipments: GT-100, GT-90, and GT-9001 with the new firmware are scheduled to ship from March 2026

■Related product information

Furuno has also launched the GNSS Surge Protector, TVA-05V for GNSS antennas.

This product protects GNSS receivers from surges caused by lightning, further enhancing the stable operation of critical infrastructure.

Details: https://www.furuno.com/jp/products/gnss-antenna/TVA-05V

■About the Jammer Test

The “Jammer Test,” held annually in Norway, is the world’s largest event for testing GNSS vulnerability resilience under real-world conditions, aimed at ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure such as aviation, maritime, telecommunications, and finance. In 2024, challenges were identified using GT-100, and in 2025, improvements were validated with the upgraded version, confirming the effectiveness of the resilience algorithms under operational conditions.

Going forward, under our vision of "Achieve better safety, security and comfort to bring about a society and sea navigation that considers the needs of people and the environment" we will continue to improve time synchronization technology and strengthen reliability, contributing to industry development as a technological foundation supporting critical infrastructure.

* Jamming and Spoofing: Jamming means radio waves that interfere with GNSS signals. Spoofing means that malicious actors intentionally mimic and broadcast GNSS-like signals with the intent to trick nearby GNSS receivers into calculating incorrect position and/or time.



