Furuno participating in Jammertest 2025, the world's largest GNSS resilience testing event

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno will participate in the world’s largest GNSS testing event, “Jammertest 2025” to be held in Andøya, Norway, from September 15 to 19, following our participation in 2024.

■About Jammertest 2025

This event is the world’s largest testing initiative designed to verify resilience against GNSS vulnerabilities in real-world environments, ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure that supports society, such as aviation, maritime, telecommunications, and finance. It evaluates defense performance against radio interference, including jamming and spoofing*, and collects data that contributes to improving reliability. With the cooperation of Norway’s road administration, telecommunications authority, defense research institutions, metrology services, and space agencies, multiple interference scenarios are provided, and participating companies expose their GNSS receivers to real-world conditions for testing.

Instances of jamming have already been detected in regions such as the Black Sea, Northern Europe, and the Middle East, driving a growing need to enhance anti-jamming capabilities and resilience against GNSS vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure like traffic control and mobile communications. Prior to participating in this event, tests were conducted in experimental environments by generating simulated jamming and spoofing signals. However, conducting robustness tests under real-world conditions to verify and improve interference mitigation functions is considered ideal.

■About the resilience tests conducted by Furuno

At last year’s “Jammertest 2024,” Furuno used the timing multi-GNSS receiver module, GT-100, to grasp its basic behavior under jamming and spoofing conditions and gained valuable insights for improving resilience.

Building on these results, Furuno will conduct advanced resilience evaluations at Jammertest 2025 using an enhanced receiver. In particular, the company will use the GT-100, which supports dual-band reception on the L1 and L5 bands, to verify performance for critical infrastructure such as 5G mobile base stations, financial transactions, and power grids, where nanosecond-level stability and high robustness are essential.

GT-100 can maintain reception on the L5 band and continue stable time output even if L1 signals are completely lost. Furthermore, Furuno will evaluate an improved version of GT-100 that strengthens jamming resistance and enhances spoofing resilience through signal authentication services, assuming more complex interference scenarios.

Through these tests, Furuno aims to validate the effectiveness of its resilience algorithms under conditions close to real-world operations and contribute to further improving the reliability of critical infrastructure.

■Event overview

Official name of the event: Jammertest 2025

Event dates: September 15 -19, 2025

Location: Andøya, Norway

Official website: https://jammertest.no/

■Products tested

Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module GT-100

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100

Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas AU-500

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-antenna/AU-500

* Jamming and Spoofing: Jamming means radio waves that interfere with GNSS signals. Spoofing means that malicious actors intentionally mimic and broadcast GNSS-like signals with the intent to trick nearby GNSS receivers into calculating incorrect position and/or time.



