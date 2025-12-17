Western Cape Moiblity on festive season traffic operations

While the Festive Season represents an important period of rest and relaxation for many, the Western Cape Government remains at work to ensure our residents are safe and healthy over the period. Between 8 and 14 December 2025, Western Cape Traffic Law Enforcement significantly intensified enforcement operations across the Western Cape as part of the ongoing Festive Season road safety campaign.

During this period, 119 arrests were made, 81 of which were for driving under the influence of alcohol. Alcohol remains one of the most significant contributors to serious and fatal incidents, impairing judgement, slowing reaction time, and increasing risky driving behaviour.

Tragically, 14 pedestrians lost their lives on Western Cape roads during the past week. Pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable road users, particularly when alcohol is involved. Walking near roadways while intoxicated greatly increases the risk of fatal incidents, especially where visibility is poor. Pedestrians are urged to avoid alcohol when walking, stay off roadways, cross only where safe to do so, and ensure they are clearly visible to motorists, especially at night.

Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement implemented over 200 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province. During these operations, over 44 000 vehicles were stopped and checked.

Over 7 000 fines were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver behaviour to vehicle fitness. Speeding remains a major concern, with over 250 speeding offences recorded during the past week. The highest speed recorded was 163 km/h in a 120 km/h zone, highlighting the continued disregard for speed limits on provincial roads.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said reckless behaviour continues to place lives at risk. “As we move deeper into the festive season, our message remains clear: enforcement alone cannot save lives. Alcohol abuse, speeding and irresponsible pedestrian behaviour continue to claim lives unnecessarily, and we appeal to every road user to take personal responsibility and make safe choices so that families are not left grieving during what should be a time of rest and celebration.”

Chief Director for Traffic Management Maxine Bezuidenhout emphasised the scale of operations and the importance of compliance: “Our traffic officers are visible across the province, working around the clock through roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed operations to protect all road users. However, enforcement can only go so far. We urge drivers to obey speed limits, never drink and drive, and for pedestrians to remain vigilant, visible and sober when walking near roads.”

In the midst of the Festive Season, the Western Cape Mobility Department appeals to every road user, drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike, to take personal responsibility and practise safe behaviours and choices on our roads. By doing so, we can collectively contribute to safer roads in the Western Cape and ensure that residents and visitors arrive at their destinations safely.

As many residents and visitors travel across the province to visit with loved ones and celebrate this special time together, we are reminded that every road user has a destination filled with meaning. Whether travelling to see family, friends or simply to enjoy a well-deserved break, each journey represents a moment of joy and connection. We appeal to everyone to be patient, considerate and responsible on our roads, so that this festive season is marked by celebration and togetherness, not tragedy.

Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement will continue to maintain a strong presence on all major routes, interprovincial corridors and high-risk areas throughout the festive period.

