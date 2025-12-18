Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Telecom Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Telecom Market Share

It will grow to $4.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Telecom market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and innovative telecom operators. Companies are focusing on developing AI-driven network optimization tools, intelligent customer engagement platforms, and scalable cloud-based generative AI frameworks to enhance operational efficiency and service personalization. In addition, major players are investing in strategic collaborations, data governance frameworks, and edge computing integration to strengthen market presence and ensure seamless AI deployment across telecom networks. Understanding the evolving competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities and forge strategic partnerships in this rapidly transforming sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Telecom Market?

According to our research, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Software division of the company partially involved in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom market, providing generative AI solutions tailored for the telecom sector through its watsonx platform. These solutions enhance customer service by analysing past interactions to provide personalized experiences, automate network operations for improved efficiency, and streamline processes in HR, finance, and procurement. Additionally, IBM's AI governance tools ensure compliance and trustworthiness across the AI lifecycle.

How Concentrated Is the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Telecom Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high entry barriers driven by the complex technical requirements of AI model development, stringent data privacy and telecom regulations, and operator demand for trusted, scalable, and integrated solutions. Leading vendors such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon dominate through their advanced, cloud-native AI platforms, vast data resources, and established enterprise trust, while specialist firms like Nokia, Ericsson, and IT service providers cater to specific network integration and operational needs. As the adoption of generative AI for network optimization, customer service, and automation accelerates, consolidation and partnerships are expected to further strengthen the dominance of major hyperscalers and established technology leaders.

Leading companies include:

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (2%)

o Alphabet (Google LLC) (2%)

o Amazon.com Inc. (2%)

o Nokia Corporation (2%)

o Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (1%)

o Intel Corporation (1%)

o Infosys Limited (1%)

o Capgemini SE (1%)

o Amdocs Limited (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Optiva Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Communications Inc, Vidéotron Ltd, Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corporation (SaskTel), Cogeco Communications Inc, OpenAI Inc (OpenAI), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Alphabet Inc. (Google), Anthropic PBC, Hugging Face Inc. (Hugging Face), Meta Platforms Inc. (Meta), Synthesia Ltd, Accenture plc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte), Netcracker Technology Corporation (Netcracker Technology), Transaction Network Services Inc, Amdocs Limited (Amdocs), and Aira Technologies Inc. (Aira Technologies) are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Tech Mahindra Limited, Subex Limited, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, PT Telkom Indonesia Tbk, Optus Communications Pty Limited, TPG Telecom Limited, Macquarie Telecom Group Limited, Tata Communications Limited, China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom), China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China Mobile), Baidu, Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), GMO Internet Group, Inc., SAKURA Internet Inc., Highreso Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., LG Uplus Corporation, Naver Corporation, and Daewoo Information Systems Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Bouygues Telecom SA (Bouygues Telecom), Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), Tietoevry Corporation (Tietoevry), SparkOptimus B.V, Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY), Iliad S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), Telefónica S.A. (Telefónica), Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIM), BT Group plc (BT Group), and Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone Group) are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A. (Telekom Romania Mobile), STX Next Sp. z o.o. (STX Next), Deviniti Sp. z o.o. (Deviniti), Esperanto Technologies Inc. (Esperanto Technologies), 10Clouds Sp. z o.o. (10Clouds), Coherent Solutions Inc. (Coherent Solutions), Alltegrio Sp. z o.o. (Alltegrio), and Altom Sp. z o.o. (Altom are leading companies in this region.

South America: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Brasil TecPar S.A. (Brasil TecPar), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), HatchWorks Technologies LLC, Dualboot Partners LLC, and Azumo Inc are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Partnerships Driving Generative AI Advancements in Telecom is developing advanced telecom solutions.

• Example: China Telecom User-Driven Generative Intelligent Network (March 2025) features AI-native network evolution, generative AI applications for predictive maintenance and a user-centric approach that adapts in real-time to user demands.

• These innovation helps in combining GSMA’s industry expertise with IBM’s AI capabilities, the program focuses on training, real-world AI applications and fostering AI-driven transformation across the telecom ecosystem.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching AI-driven network automation and service innovation

• Enhancing strategic collaborations and partnerships

• Focusing on responsible AI governance and data privacy frameworks

• Leveraging advanced analytics and generative AI models

