ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Kidnappers, and Drug Traffickers

All Americans wants for Christmas is criminals off their streets and out of their communities

WASHINGTON — While Americans are enjoying their holiday preparations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers are hard at work arresting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, and importation of fentanyl.

“Nothing slows our law enforcement down from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our neighborhoods, not even celebrating Christmas and the holiday season,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday they removed more pedophiles, kidnappers, and drug traffickers from our streets. All Americans want for Christmas is criminal illegal aliens off their streets, and our law enforcement is delivering that gift for communities across our nation.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Ignacio Luna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in Los Angeles, California.

Michael McGregor-Graham, a criminal illegal alien from Panama, convicted of second-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Jorby Joel Escuraina-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anel Billy Irigoyen Portillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of importation of fentanyl in the United States District Court of Arizona.

Luis Javier Medellin-Garza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of burglary of habitation in Cameron County, Texas.

