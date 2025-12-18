Generative AI In Cyber Security Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Generative AI In Cyber Security Market Size

It will grow to $6.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Generative AI In Cyber Security market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and regional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced threat detection solutions, automation of cybersecurity operations, integration of generative adversarial networks (GANs), and robust governance frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure enterprise-wide security. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and adoption of cutting-edge generative AI technologies in cybersecurity.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Generative AI In Cyber Security Market?

According to our research, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Security Subscriptions division of the company is partially involved in the generative AI in cyber security market, provides customers with access to its suite of security solutions and are sold as services: network security, endpoint security, cloud security, mobile security, and threat prevention. These segments form a comprehensive portfolio aimed at protecting enterprises and governments from a wide range of cybersecurity threats, enhancing their overall security posture.

How Concentrated Is the Generative AI In Cyber Security Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the market’s high technical complexity, rapid innovation, and growing enterprise demand for trusted, scalable, and compliant cybersecurity solutions. Leading vendors such as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, McAfee Corp, BlackBerry Limited (Cylance), Cisco Systems Inc, IBM, and Fortinet Inc maintain their positions through advanced AI-driven threat detection, integrated cybersecurity platforms, and established client trust, while numerous smaller firms serve specialized or niche segments. As adoption of generative AI cybersecurity solutions accelerates, strategic partnerships, mergers, and consolidation are expected to further strengthen the dominance of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (2%)

o Microsoft Corp. (1%)

o NVIDIA Corporation (1%)

o Amazon Web Services, Inc. (1%)

o Palo Alto Networks Inc. (1%)

o McAfee Corp. (1%)

o BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) (1%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (1%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (1%)

o Fortinet Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Palantir Technologies, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated and SentinelOne, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Qi-Anxin Group Co., Ltd., SenseTime Group Limited, Baidu, Inc., LexisNexis Australia Pty Ltd, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Kyndryl, NRI Secure Technologies Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, KT Corporation, Databricks, FFRI Security, Fujitsu Limited, Trend Micro Incorporated, Nihon Cyber Defense Co., Ltd., Lucideus, WiJungle, Block Armour, XenonStack, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd, Powerlink Queensland, Tesserent Limited, Accenture plc, AhnLab, Inc., Genians, IGLOO Corporation, NSHC Co., Ltd. and S2W Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Darktrace plc, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Palantir Technologies, Inc., IBM Security, Sophos Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Kaspersky Lab, SonicWall Inc. and Bitdefender LLC are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Bitdefender LLC, ESET, spol. s r.o., CyberGhost S.A., Panda Security S.L., Acronis International GmbH, DataArt, SoftServe, Inc., Infinidat Ltd., CybSafe Ltd., Qualysec Technologies, Group-IB, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Darktrace plc and Secucloud GmbH are leading companies in this region.

South America: Nubiral, ZenoX, NVIDIA Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Palantir Technologies, Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Quantum-Safe Security Measures is helping to identify and respond to potential threats.

• Example: Accenture Plc Secure AI Solutions, Deepfake Protection, Business Cyber Crisis Recovery, and Quantum Security Suite (November 2024) help clients detect, respond to, and prevent threats in real-time.

• These innovations are strengthening advanced cybersecurity frameworks, enabling faster threat detection, improved resilience, and enhanced protection against emerging AI-driven and quantum-era risks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced AI-driven threat detection and response solutions to strengthen market position and differentiate offerings.

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and investments to accelerate technology adoption and global reach.

• Focusing on AI model governance and security frameworks to ensure compliance, trust, and enterprise adoption.

• Leveraging cloud-native platforms and automation for scalable, real-time cybersecurity operations and risk management.

