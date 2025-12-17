CRMIT Solutions Doubles Down on Data Integration as Agentic AI Momentum Builds with Salesforce-Informatica Synergy

C.V.Venkata Subramanian, COO of CRMIT Solutions.

CRMIT Solutions boosts Customer 360 and data integration to meet rising Agentic AI demand, leveraging the Salesforce–Informatica acquisition for Agentforce 360.

CRMIT’s Customer360 framework doubles down on MuleSoft, Salesforce Data Cloud, and Informatica to unify fragmented data, fueling agents with context-rich intelligence for autonomous decision-making.” — Venkata Subramanian

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, a leading enterprise AI provider and digital transformation specialist, today announced a strategic expansion of its digital integration capabilities to capitalize on the growing Agentic AI wave.Salesforce's $8 billion acquisition of Informatica integrates Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), into the platform, delivering synergies like real-time data unification, governance, and metadata for Agentforce agents; empowering partners like CRMIT Solutions to fuel autonomous AI with trusted pipelines. This addresses data silos, cutting integration costs and boosting AI accuracy for sales, service, and operations in Agentforce 360.​CRMIT's Customer360++ framework (a proprietary AI and decision science framework) seamlessly integrates systems for unified experiences. The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) offers programs using agentic AI-led techniques to streamline processes, cut bottlenecks, and secure data (ideal for post-deployment Agentforce success). Complementing this, AimplifAI (ready-to-use agent actions & templates) accelerates AI proofs-of-value with ready integrators, next-best-action models, and real-world use cases.​​​Targeting healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more, CRMIT builds resilient data fabrics connecting CRM, ERP, and external sources to enable multi-agent workflows."CRMIT's Customer360 framework doubles down Mulesoft + Salesforce Data Cloud + Informatica to unify fragmented data, fueling agents with context-rich intelligence for autonomous decisions," said C.V.Venkata Subramanian, COO of CRMIT Solutions. "Paired with ASVP and AImplifAI, it guarantees ROI through trusted context, governance, and personalized experiences" ​ added Venkata.About CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a leading Enterprise AI Solutions Provider specializing in CRM-led digital transformation and decision transformation solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) leverages decision science and Agentic AI techniques, delivering exceptional value for both money and time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.