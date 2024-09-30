CRMIT Solutions Bets on GCC Expansion and Data + AI Services with New Jaipur Office

C.V. Venkata Subramanian, COO, CRMIT Solutions.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN , INDIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, a global leader in digital transformation and decision intelligence solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its GCC services in India and the opening of a new office in Jaipur. This strategic move is a part of CRMIT’s ongoing commitment to providing data and AI-powered capabilities.The new office in Jaipur marks a significant milestone in CRMIT’s growth strategy. Jaipur, known for its robust talent pool and vibrant business ecosystem, offers an ideal location to support the company’s expansion plans. The Jaipur office will serve as a key hub for delivering CRMIT’s ASVP services, including Salesforce implementation, integration, customization, and managed services.The flagship Application Success Value Plan (ASVP) is a comprehensive success plan that leverages decision science techniques and lets customers choose from the ASVP Improve, ASVP Innovate, and ASVP Secure programs.“Our expansion into Jaipur is a testament to our growth and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said C.V. Venkata Subramanian, COO, of CRMIT Solutions. “I am confident that our Jaipur office will significantly contribute to our vision of enabling customer success through innovative CRM solutions,” explained Venkata.India houses over 400 new GCCs and a new cohort of Global Capability Centres, have evolved as innovation hubs and Centre of Excellence (CoEs). They handle complex technologies and processes across the value chain. They are also leading the GenAI transformation.To spearhead the operations and ensure seamless delivery of services, CRMIT Solutions recently announced the appointment of Sumit Jain as Vice President & Head of Delivery Unit (Jaipur). With his extensive experience and expertise in Salesforce delivery, Sumit Jain will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s mission of delivering high-quality, client-centric solutions.“CRMIT is strategically positioned to lead the GCC expansion, shaping data-driven decision-making processes and setting the stage for CRMIT Solutions to become a global leader in decision transformation and sustainable business practices,” explained Dinesh Poduval, Vice President of Marketing, CRMIT Solutions.CRMIT Solutions’ expansion in India underscores its dedication to building strong, long-term relationships with its clients. CRMIT Solutions is currently headquartered in Bangalore with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Customers can expect enhanced support and a deeper level of engagement as CRMIT continues to focus on delivering exceptional value and driving successful outcomes to be the leading decision science company.About CRMIT Solutions:CRMIT Solutions is a leading CRM Solutions Provider specializing in digital transformation and decision intelligence solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Application Success Value Plan (ASVP) is a comprehensive success plan that leverages decision science techniques and lets customers choose from the ASVP Improve, ASVP Innovate, and ASVP Secure programs.For more information about CRMIT Solutions and its services, please visit www.crmit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.