JOHN HUGHES GOLF BUILDS WITH NEW COACHES AND EXCLUSIVE INSTRUCTION

In the past two months, John Hughes has strengthened John Hughes Golf by attending two elite coaching summits and adding two new instructors to the team.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the owner and president of John Hughes Golf, an organization committed to leading innovation and excellence in golf instruction, John Hughes continually takes steps to improve his team’s services. In the final two months of 2025, John made significant strides in that effort by attending two exclusive coaching summits and welcoming two experienced golf instructors to the John Hughes Golf team.The GRAA Awards Conference took place in mid-November at North Carolina’s beautiful Talamore Golf Resort. This invitation-only event gave a select few of the nation’s top instructors the opportunity to compare notes, share expertise, and hone their training skills. About a month later, in mid-December, the GOLF Top 100 Teachers Summit takes place at Cabot Citrus Farms near Brooksville, Florida. John Hughes was honored to be invited to both conferences and looks forward to gathering insights he can incorporate into instructional methods at John Hughes Golf.In anticipation of growth in 2026, John Hughes also welcomed two new instructors to the John Hughes Golf team. With more golfers interested in one-day and multi-day golf schools , and virtual coaching sessions continuing to gain popularity, the addition of two new experts will ensure golf students can book sessions at their preferred times. Each new teacher also brings a unique set of specializations and practical experience that will be a significant asset to the organization.Nick Cupper has coached golf for over 25 years and is known for building strong rapport with golf students at all levels of experience. He holds several certifications that will enable him to deliver significant instructional value to John Hughes Golf, and he will lead the organization's Player Development programs.Michael Brunson is a PGA associate with over a decade of competitive golf and golf instruction experience. His teaching style focuses on biomechanics and the mental aspect of the game, giving golf students fresh ways to think about their performance and how to improve. John Hughes is excited about the depth of knowledge that both Nick and Michael bring to the team, and golf students who enroll in golf schools in 2026 and beyond will enjoy working with them.John Hughes is already looking forward to additional ongoing education, conferences, and other events in 2026 that will help his organization continue to build its offerings for golf students. More information about virtual coaching, in-person one-on-one and small-group sessions, and large-group instruction is available online at www.johnhughesgolf.com . Golf enthusiasts can also follow John Hughes through many online media outlets, including the organization’s YouTube channel and John Hughes’ podcast on the Golf Live app, “On Par With John Hughes.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.