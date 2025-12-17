ERIDAN AND ACCELLERAN PARTNER TO ACCELERATE COMMERCIAL OPEN RAN PRIVATE 5G DEPLOYMENTS GLOBALLY

Eridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Eridan is powering wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint.

SUNNYVALE , CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan, developer of Ultra-Clean Signal™ 5G radios, and Accelleran, a leading European provider of private 5G solutions built on scalable and robust Open RAN Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated radio and CU/DU solution for enterprise-grade private 5G networks. The solution will be available globally, with an initial focus on U.S. and European markets.The partnership validates full integration between Eridan’s Ultra-Clean Signal radio unit and Accelleran’s commercially deployed CU/DU platform. Through this joint solution, enterprises in the U.S. and Europe gain access to a high-performance private 5G system designed to deliver high spectral efficiency, supporting modulation up to 1024 QAM and superior coverage and capacity enabled by cleaner signal transmission. The collaboration demonstrates system-level performance and deployment readiness for private 5G customers, giving integrators and operators a clear path to commercial rollout.“Accelleran is a pivotal partner as we expand across the U.S. and Europe because they share our belief that high-efficiency networks can also deliver exceptional performance. Their CU/DU platforms give enterprises the flexibility they need, and pairing them with our Ultra-Clean Signal radio architecture delivers a powerful step forward for Open RAN adoption,” said Omid Tahernia, President and CEO of Eridan.“Our collaboration with Eridan has demonstrated clear performance gains at the system level, particularly in spectral efficiency and coverage at lower power levels,” said Stan Claes, CEO of Accelleran. “This partnership gives our customers a solution that is practical to deploy, simple to scale, and aligned with the U.S. and Europe’s push for open and flexible Open RAN architectures.”This collaboration positions both companies to meet rising global demand for private 5G solutions that are energy-efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with Open RAN supply chain diversification initiatives. It also reinforces Accelleran’s role in Eridan’s NTIA-supported ecosystem, where combined RU and CU/DU innovations contribute to the development of secure, interoperable 5G architectures anchored in multi-vendor openness.###ABOUT ERIDANEridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint. Visit https://eridan.io ABOUT ACCELLERANEstablished in 2013 in Antwerp, Belgium, Accelleran delivers Open RAN-based private 5G solutions that are as simple to deploy as Wi-Fi, with real-world deployments across multiple sectors. The company offers a robust CU/DU platform and a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) with an intuitive SDK for developing innovative xApps and rApps focused on energy optimization, smart handovers, network tuning, and capex-aware planning. For media inquiries, contact info@accelleran.com. Visit https://accelleran.com

