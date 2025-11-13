ERIDAN & SOFTWARE RADIO SYSTEMS(SRS) COMPLETE 5G OPEN RAN INTEGRATION, ADVANCING INTEROPERABILITY & COMMERCIAL READINESS

Eridan is fundamentally changing how wireless infrastructure is built to support the next wave of AI innovation at the edge and beyond

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validated over the O-RAN 7.2x interface, the collaboration combines Eridan’s Ultra-Clean Signal™ radio with SRS’s CU/DU software to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient 5G solutionsEridan, a technology-driven 5G radio product and solutions company, and Software Radio Systems (SRS), a global leader in open wireless software, have completed the integration of a product-grade 5G gNB (RU + CU/DU) solution designed for commercial deployment.The collaboration connects Eridan’s fully digital radio unit, powered by its proprietary Ultra-Clean Signal™ technology, with SRS’s carrier-grade CU/DU software stack through the O-RAN 7.2x interface. The joint integration demonstrates validated interoperability, stable high-throughput performance, and energy-efficient operation across U.S. and European test environments. The Eridan RU supports 1024QAM modulation for enhanced downlink capacity, positioning it perfectly for long term scalability and the future of AI growth in mobile networks.“We prioritize working with partners who see the opportunities through the same lens as we do. Technical performance and efficiency that go hand in hand,” said Doug Kirkpatrick, CTO of Eridan. “SRS has been deeply engaged, bridging two continents to resolve technical challenges, advance the solution for commercial scale, and expand capabilities to new 5G use cases. Together, we’ve built an interoperable foundation that advances open RAN performance and business value for both companies.”Leveraging SRS’s expertise in carrier-grade RAN software, the integration reflects close collaboration between engineering teams to deliver an end-to-end, performance-driven 5G base station solution. The project underscores how open, standards-based architectures can deliver carrier-grade reliability without compromising efficiency.“At SRS, we believe interoperability is the key to advancing open RAN without compromising performance,” said Paul Sutton, CEO of Software Radio Systems. “Working closely with Eridan, we’ve validated an integrated solution that brings together robust software and a uniquely efficient radio design. This partnership demonstrates how openness and technical precision can translate directly into commercial readiness.”This successful collaboration marks another milestone in Eridan’s growing network of strategic interoperability partnerships, reinforcing its goal of ensuring compatibility across the 5G ecosystem. The achievement positions both companies to pursue commercial opportunities and expand into advanced 5G and 5G-Advanced deployments, strengthening the open RAN supply chain and accelerating adoption of energy-efficient wireless infrastructure.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact:Erni ArmstrongFreestyle Marketing Groupernia@freestylemg.com###Eridan develops fully digital 5G radios that combine Ultra-Clean Signal™ quality with unparalleled energy efficiency. Its direct polar architecture delivers superior throughput and coverage in compact, low-power designs that scale from small cells to massive MIMO. By integrating advanced semiconductor and IP solutions into its custom chipset, Eridan brings cutting edge technology to wireless networks, enabling the next generation of connectivity. Learn more at www.eridan.io Software Radio Systems is a global leader in open wireless innovation, dedicated to developing high-performance, carrier-grade RAN software that underpins mission-critical deployments across terrestrial and satellite systems. For over a decade, SRS has driven the advancement of open source solutions through its flagship srsRAN project, enabling rapid prototyping, testing, and deployment of ground-breaking wireless technology. By championing transparency, interoperability, and collaboration, SRS is helping shape the future of 5G, 6G, and beyond.

