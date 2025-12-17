NEOS by Argon & Co Announces Partnership with Kinaxis to Expand End-to-End Supply Chain Orchestration Capabilities
Collaboration grows existing partnership to Global SI and VAR capability
Kinaxis is an exceptional partner with a strong market presence, and we’re excited to bring their solutions to more of our clients.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEOS by Argon & Co, the system integration business of global management consultancy Argon & Co, announces an expanded strategic partnership with Kinaxis® Inc., a global leader in supply chain orchestration. This collaboration will enable NEOS by Argon & Co to deliver a broader range of implementation and integration services, helping clients drive faster value across supply chain functions.
By combining NEOS by Argon & Co’s deep transformation expertise with the AI-infused Kinaxis Maestro® platform for end-to-end supply chain orchestration, the partnership strengthens the ability to support clients from strategy to system implementation and long-term enablement.
“Our partnership with Kinaxis is rooted in a shared commitment to delivering real outcomes,” said Dan Luttner, Managing Partner, NEOS by Argon & Co. “Together, we can help clients solve their most complex forecasting, distribution, and manufacturing challenges.”
The Kinaxis Maestro platform offers a comprehensive suite of supply chain orchestration capabilities—including demand forecasting, inventory optimization, supply planning, and production scheduling. NEOS brings deep technical and operational expertise to support Kinaxis implementations across industries including life sciences, consumer goods, and manufacturing.
“Kinaxis is more than a technology provider—they’re a partner who understands what today’s supply chain leaders are facing,” said Derek Cesarz, Managing Partner, NEOS by Argon & Co. “This partnership allows us to offer our clients a powerful, agile platform backed by a team that knows how to deliver.”
“Real impact comes when technology, people, and expertise are combined through partnership, enabling organizations to adapt faster and make confident decisions in a constantly changing world,” said Conrad Mandala, EVP, Go-to-Market and Strategic Operations at Kinaxis. “NEOS by Argon & Co brings deep operational expertise and a hands-on approach that aligns perfectly with our vision for connected, end-to-end supply chain orchestration. Together, we’re helping organizations act faster, make smarter decisions, and adapt with confidence in the face of constant change.”
The NEOS by Argon & Co team will offer Kinaxis VAR, implementation, and enablement as part of its expanded service offerings, allowing clients to tap into one partner for everything from strategic design and vendor selection to license sale, full deployment, change management, and long-term support.
“This partnership strengthens our system integration ecosystem and deepens our ability to deliver value from day one,” said Simon Clarke, Managing Partner, Argon & Co, North America, “Kinaxis is an exceptional partner with a strong market presence, and we’re excited to bring their solutions to more of our clients.”
The partnership reflects NEOS by Argon & Co’s commitment to helping clients bridge the gap between planning and execution with smarter, faster, and more integrated solutions.
About NEOS by Argon & Co
NEOS by Argon & Co, the technology enablement division of Argon & Co is dedicated to delivering end-to-end digital transformation through seamless technology implementation. NEOS by Argon & Co experts combine technical depth with business insight to help organizations turn strategy into action. With expertise spanning enterprise planning systems, supply chain transformation, and large-scale implementations, the team focuses on building solutions that are both technically robust and practically aligned to business outcomes. NEOS by Argon & Co brings together a global consultancy collaborative culture with leadership within Argon & Co to deliver integration—driven by clarity, trust, and measurable results. neosbyargonandco.com
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential. argonandco.com
